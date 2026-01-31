MarketBeat Week in Review – 01/26 - 01/30

Stocks had another volatile week that ended with the announcement of the next Federal Reserve chair, along with a hotter-than-expected inflation reading from December. That sent gold and silver lower, which may have triggered losses in other asset classes.

Big tech earnings started to come in this week. The results haven’t been bad, but many analysts were expecting more, particularly in regard to the monetization of heavy AI spending.

Nevertheless, the overall outlook for stocks remains favorable. Each of the major averages was up more than 1% in January. Earnings season is moving into high gear with several significant earnings reports on deck next week. The MarketBeat analysts will be monitoring the stocks and stories moving the market. Here are some of our most popular stories from this week.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

It was a bad week for health insurance stocks, including UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE: UNH). The stock was down sharply after the Trump administration proposed smaller-than-expected Medicare reimbursements paid to private insurers. However, Hughes explained that analysts and institutions continue to be supportive, which could make this a buying opportunity.

Trade-related news dealing with Greenland roiled rare-earth stocks. However, Hughes highlighted three rare-earth stocks that have domestically focused production strategies and government support that insulate them from broader macroeconomic concerns.

Hughes also provided the list of his five top stock picks for February. The list includes some familiar names that delivered strong performance in 2025 and show strong momentum for 2026.

Articles by Sam Quirke

Technical analysis isn’t perfect, but it can point investors to potential opportunities. This week, Sam Quirke pointed out a potential opportunity with Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM). The stock is flashing a technical signal that suggests it is oversold heading into earnings. Expectations are low, but the risk-reward balance is in the bulls' favor.

Like many finance stocks, Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) has been trading lower over concerns about the Trump administration’s proposed 10% cap on credit card interest rates. However, Quirke wrote that a solid earnings report and solid analyst sentiment could make this pullback a buying opportunity.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported this week, and, as always, it seemed like a make-or-break report. However, this time around, Quirke noted that Tesla seemed to quiet its critics, which could set the stage for a retest of the all-time high it reached in December 2025.

Articles by Chris Markoch

Healthcare stocks started to rebound in 2025. This week, Chris Markoch highlighted three growth stocks in the healthcare sector that don’t carry the make-or-break drug risk of biotech.

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) continued its slide despite another strong earnings report. Some analysts are concerned about the company’s ongoing AI spend. However, Markoch pointed out that there’s nothing fundamentally wrong with Microsoft, except its stock price, which may be approaching oversold levels.

After delivering a strong earnings report, NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE: NEE) is trading near 52-week highs. However, Markoch explained why even with a premium valuation, NEE stock is likely to see more growth in 2026.

Articles by Ryan Hasson

Several of the Magnificent 7 stocks reported this week. Ryan Hasson closed his earnings preview by stating, “the initial price reaction of the market matters less than what their results reveal about the next few quarters...” Check out his article to get the rest of the story and what it means for big tech.

Energy makes up the base level of the AI stack. Hasson pointed out that energy stocks began heating up in the second half of 2025. This year, that trade will remain hot, and Hasson pointed out five renewable energy stocks that will ride this wave in 2026.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) stock pulled back sharply from its all-time high after a failed launch of its Neutron rocket. Hasson explained why analysts are looking past this sell-the-news event, which could turn this into a buying opportunity.

Articles by Leo Miller

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) made a strong move higher after the company’s fourth-quarter earnings report, in which it reported its fastest growth since 2021. That momentum is allowing investors to shrug off the company’s increased AI spending.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) also reported this week. Leo Miller noted that the company posted a record quarter backed by stronger-than-expected iPhone sales. However, the stock drifted lower on concerns over the lack of clarity on the company’s AI strategy.

Earnings season is also stock buyback season. This week, Miller highlighted three stocks that expanded their buyback capacity. Each stock is down at least 20% in recent months, which suggests that management may view their stocks as undervalued.

Articles by Nathan Reiff

The chip sector is a key part of the AI infrastructure trade. There are many ways to play this trade, including the companies involved with semiconductor equipment. This week, Nathan Reiff highlighted three of the leading chip equipment stocks in 2025 and which one may stand above the rest in 2026.

Uranium stocks have the potential to go nuclear in the coming years as nuclear energy is back in favor. Uranium ETFs give investors exposure to the entire spectrum of the uranium trade. Reiff highlighted three uranium ETFs that could outperform in 2026.

Recent news around D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) speaks to the promise and the risks of the quantum computing industry. The company made a major acquisition and had to file $330 million in shelf registrations to replenish its available cash. That will dilute shareholder value, and as Reiff pointed out, more dilution may be needed. Still, read Reiff’s article to see why analysts remain bullish on QBTS stock.

Articles by Dan Schmidt

The Trump administration reignited tariff threats to Europe in January over the purchase of Greenland. While those tariffs are on hold for now, the story is far from over. Dan Schmidt analyzed three European stocks that are built to withstand any tariff impact.

As investors rotate out of some expensive growth stocks, Schmidt explained why dividend-paying consumer staples stocks may be back in fashion. Read why three names are positioned to stand out in 2026.

It’s been a rough few years for gaming stocks. Schmidt explained why the industry is becoming bifurcated and shrinking. But he also covered why that may be bullish for Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ: TTWO), which may be the best, and only, pure-play video game stock on U.S. markets.

Articles by Jeffrey Neal Johnson

Congressional trading may get banned, but until it does, investors will continue to monitor the stocks that Nancy Pelosi trades. This week, Jeffrey Neal Johnson pointed investors to some of Pelosi’s recent trades and explained how they show a sophisticated reloading strategy for many AI stocks.

The eVTOL trade will continue to excite investors in 2026. This week, Johnson highlighted the passive stake that BlackRock took in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) and how it's a signal that the floor could be in on ACHR stock.

Many Americans are still recovering from Winter Storm Fern that slammed through much of the country in late January. Johnson reminded investors that natural disasters often create investing opportunities and pointed out three energy stocks that are part of the reliability trade.

Articles by Jordan Chussler

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) stock has been a staple of income investors for decades. But after Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.B) announced that it’s selling its stake in the company, many investors are wondering if the stock is a sell. That’s the question Jordan Chussler helped investors answer this week.

Affordability is one of the economic themes of 2026. To that end, Chussler wrote about the plan by buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) provider Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) to start offering its services for rent payments.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.