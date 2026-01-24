MarketBeat Week in Review – 01/19 - 01/23

After moving sharply lower on tariff fears to start the week, stocks rallied as most economic indicators point to an economy that’s growing strongly. An in-line reading on the November PCE inflation index, combined with better-than-expected jobs numbers and a final read on third-quarter GDP of 4.4% are all examples of an expanding economy.

But precious metals may tell another story. Gold and silver both pushed to new record highs, with the possibility that gold could hit $5,000 and silver $100 by the time investors read this.

This indicates to investors that they might be seeking safe havens while still driving many stocks upward. As a result, corporate earnings will distinguish the winners from the losers. The expectation is for strong earnings, but investors have already seen examples of why the forward guidance may be more important than the headline numbers.

The Federal Reserve meeting is next week. The Fed is expected to hold interest rates steady, but analysts will be listening closely to any guidance on the direction of future moves. Plus, many of the largest technology stocks will report earnings next week. The MarketBeat analysts will have every angle covered. Here are some of our most popular articles from this week.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

Chip stocks have been recovering from a year-end sell-off. This week, Thomas Hughes explained why fundamental and technical indicators and bullish analyst sentiment mean the rally in Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) still has room for investors to get in.

Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) is a company that acts as a bellwether for the economy. After selling off in the back half of 2025, Hughes noted that FAST stock found support near its 52-week low and institutions are buying on optimism that the catalysts for FAST stock will materialize in 2026.

This week, many regional banks reported, and one of the strongest reports came from Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB). Hughes noted that the company’s strong quarter may be a solid lead-in to double-digit upside in 2026, primarily fueled by its acquisition of Comerica Bank.

Articles by Sam Quirke

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) had a solid 2025, but the stock has failed to reclaim the all-time high it made late last year. This week, Sam Quirke gave investors two ways to trade AMZN stock around the company’s upcoming earnings report.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock is a favorite among retail investors. That’s where Quirke noted the battle over earnings will play out. The battle between the stock’s future growth and current valuation will be the key to the stock’s direction after next week’s earnings report.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has been a market laggard to start off 2026. That leaves the stock curiously oversold ahead of earnings. Quirke explained why that’s a condition investors would be wise to capitalize on.

Articles by Chris Markoch

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) wont reportearnings until early February, but investors are already speculating on where PLTR stock will go after earnings. This week, Markoch pointed investors to the one metric that suggests the smart money is more bullish than they may be letting on.

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) is limping into earnings. Markoch explains what matters most when the company reports earnings, challenges to the thesis, but also why the stock looks to be a better value.

Markoch also wrote about three large-cap biotechnology stocks that show investors there are ways to manage the risks of biotech investing, with catalysts for growth in 2026.

Articles by Ryan Hasson

Space stocks are expected to have a strong year in 2026, and Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) should be one of the leaders. This week, Ryan Hasson pointed out that, despite RKLB stock being near its all-time high, one analyst has raised their price target. That suggests there could be more upside to this trade, especially if investors get a slight pullback.

Defense stocks are also expected to perform well in 2026. As Hasson wrote, the modern defense industry will expand drone use. Hasson offered investors five defense and drone stocks with momentum in 2026.

Articles by Leo Miller

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) continue to move lower despite what was, by all measures, a solid earnings report. This week, Miller explained why investors are still cautious about the streaming giant and why a long-term bull case may have to wait for more certainty around the Warner Bros. Studios deal.

The questions about data center demand won’t go away anytime soon. Miller wrote this week that the proof may be in the dividends of companies that support the data center trade. This week, Miller highlighted three companies that have used the increased demand for data center infrastructure to boost dividends by up to 60%.

2021 seems like a long time ago for Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA). The company was one of the biggest winners in the COVID-19 vaccine race, but shares have been pummeled in recent years. Miller explained why there may be signs of life in MRNA stock after its best print in three years.

Articles by Nathan Reiff

Biotechnology stocks continue to attract speculative investors. This week, Nathan Reiff directed investors to three under-the-radar biotech names that have tangible catalysts that could drive growth in 2026.

Warren Buffett has retired, but many investors will still pay attention to what Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK.B) is holding. Reiff pointed out two “Buffett stocks” that look like good bets in 2026, along with the reasons Berkshire may have sold a well-known healthcare name.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) has had an impressive growth story. This week, Reiff gave investors three reasons to believe that the company may be able to press its advantage in quantum computing.

Articles by Dan Schmidt

Dan Schmidt also wrote about defense stocks this week, but his focus was on three blue-chip defense stocks and why each one is built for a new normal of geopolitical uncertainty and a rising Pentagon budget.

Software stocks are under pressure after Anthropic’s newest update to its “Claude Code” spooked investors. While it may not be a good idea to exit the sector entirely, Schmidt suggested three software stocks investors should avoid until things settle.

Articles by Jeffrey Neal Johnson

To the relief of shareholders, Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) got a lift this week from positive AI demand signals. Jeffrey Neal Johnson explained that high short interest could set the stage for a short squeeze that could push SMCI stock past a key resistance level.

Johnson also wrote about the partnership between Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) and Tesla to launch Lemonade’s Autonomous Car Insurance offering. This is the company’s latest innovation and may be the first example of how AI can disrupt the auto insurance industry.

Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) was another winner this week. The company signed a long-term lease with Advanced Micro Devices that validated its Power First high-performance computing strategy.

Articles by Jordan Chussler

Fund investors should pay attention to this week’s articles from Jordan Chussler. For example, the GLP-1 weight loss space will continue to grow in 2026, but it’s getting crowded. Chussler pointed investors to an ETF that acts as a one-stop shop for exposure to a sector that’s growing portfolios while the companies shrink waistlines.

Cloud computing is another sector where investors can suffer from analysis paralysis. Or, as Chussler wrote, investors can buy a cloud computing ETF that is up 48% since the market bottom in April 2025.

Gold and silver are starting to create full-blown FOMO (fear of missing out) among some investors. Chussler gave investors three ETFs that provide exposure to precious metals with the liquidity of equities.

