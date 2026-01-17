MarketBeat Week in Review – 01/12 - 01/16

Data-driven investors have a right to feel bullish. The latest labor numbers stayed firm; the inflation rate came in at a manageable level, and the 30-year mortgage rate ticked lower. The data may not signal the need for more rate cuts, but it also signals that the economy may not need them. It’s a win-win for those who believe stocks will move higher in 2026.

Bank earnings were generally good, but many stocks slid over valuation concerns. Could that be a theme for the rest of earnings season? Investors will learn more next week, as the reporting period ramps up.

U.S. markets will be closed on Monday in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. However, some important economic reports are still scheduled for release, including the October and November PCE index data, which will be published on Friday. These reports were delayed due to the government shutdown.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

This week, Thomas Hughes reminded investors that the deal between Oklo Inc. (NYSE: OKLO) and Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) shows why it doesn’t pay to be on the wrong side of this trade. That’s particularly true of Oklo, which looks to be in rebound mode.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) reported earnings this week. The results were strong, but the stock still dropped as investors decided the results weren’t “good enough.” Hughes analyzed the report and explained why this short-term overreaction sets up a strong buy-the-dip opportunity.

Many investors may ask what GPU-as-a-Service really means and which stocks offer the best opportunities. Hughes answered both questions in his article on the five best GPU-as-a-Service picks for 2026, including the stock he views as a clear winner.

Articles by Sam Quirke

If the early earnings reports are any indication, it may be a tough time for Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shareholders. Sam Quirke wrote about why the long-term bull case for TSLA stock is under pressure from the bears, which leaves little room for error when Tesla reports earnings in a couple of weeks.

Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) is another company that will have to deliver the goods in its upcoming earnings report. However, Quirke explained why a recent downgrade is more of a caution flag than a sell signal, and that QCOM stock may have a more favorable setup than investors think.

The noise around Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) stock is starting to become worthy of its own bingeworthy show. But Quirke noted that the bearish momentum may be running out of steam, which could make NFLX stock a buy after it reports earnings next week.

Articles by Chris Markoch

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) has many supporters and many critics. This week, Chris Markoch presented three reasons why many investors remain skeptical about PLTR stock and how much weight institutional investors should give to those arguments.

Despite many signs of a growing economy, JPMorgan Chase recently suggested a 35% chance of a recession. For investors looking to play a little defense, Markoch presented three defensive stocks that could help investors survive a market downturn in 2026.

Albemarle Corp. (NYSE: ALB) stock has risen with the price of lithium. Markoch explained why that trend is likely to continue in 2026, which is why analysts are raising the bar for ALB stock.

Articles by Ryan Hasson

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) joined the $4 trillion market cap club this week, and Ryan Hasson explained why the growth story for Alphabet may go beyond its deal with Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and AI.

The big banks take the lead every earnings season. Next week, it’s the regional banks' turn. This week, Hasson analyzed the performance of one of the regional bank sector’s top ETFs and why it could be at a key inflection point that growth-oriented investors shouldn’t ignore.

Speaking of growth stocks, the market continues to show signs of broadening beyond the tech sector. Hasson highlighted five top growth stocks that could emerge from this rotation trade in 2026.

Articles by Leo Miller

This week, Leo Miller reminded investors that the semiconductor industry exists within a large global supply chain. With that in mind, Miller pointed investors to three of the best options for chip stocks from non-U.S. companies.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) was one of the best-performing stocks in 2025. And as Miller wrote this week, several of Wall Street’s biggest banks believe 2026 will be an encore performance for AVGO stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE: TSM) was another shining star in 2025. Miller analyzed the company’s recent earnings report and why it sets the stage for continued growth in 2026.

Articles by Nathan Reiff

This week, Nathan Reiff reminded investors that it pays to find stocks that are not well known and don’t receive a lot of Wall Street’s attention. These underfollowed stocks carry risk, but in the case of three stocks, Reiff analyzed, could deliver outsized returns for risk-tolerant investors.

One trend that started in 2025 is companies that shifted from being cryptocurrency-focused to being part of the data center/AI infrastructure story. Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ: GLXY) is one of those companies, and Reiff explained why the company’s decision to keep a toe in both worlds may be the key to its growth in 2026.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) announced a major acquisition this week that Reiff noted may help the company close the technology gap on its gate-model-focused competitors. However, investors are still cautious as commercial viability is still years away.

Articles by Dan Schmidt

The relative strength indicator (RSI) is a common momentum metric that can help investors identify oversold stocks. This week, Dan Schmidt highlighted three stocks that are oversold based on RSI that have other catalysts that set the stage for a rebound in 2026.

Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ: COST) stock has been in a downtrend since early summer 2025. However, Schmidt explained why the company’s December sales figures may make it tough for investors to continue to punish COST stock.

Articles by Jeffrey Neal Johnson

We can’t go a week without writing about NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA). This week, Jeffrey Neal Johnson suggested investors take a different approach. With NVIDIA announcing its new Rubin architecture, Johnson highlighted three stocks that could help make Rubin a reality and offer strong upside.

The Federal Reserve’s decision to hold the line on rate cuts may not impact the broader economy, but it could cause investors to rotate away from high-growth stocks and more to value stocks. This week, Johnson proposed a strategy focused on two ETFs that can help investors rebalance their portfolios for 2026.

By now, most investors know that Apple chose Alphabet to be the brains behind Apple Intelligence. Johnson helped investors understand why Apple made the decision and what it could mean for each company’s stock.

Articles by Jordan Chussler

Many investors would be interested in undervalued stocks that provide an opportunity for a 50% return in 2026. This week, Jordan Chussler helped them find one with a look at a beaten-down SaaS company that is poised for a strong rebound.

Healthcare stocks rallied strongly in the back half of 2025. Chussler explained why investors can look at the performance of a key sector ETF as evidence that healthcare stocks will continue to perform well in 2026.

Investing in companies after an initial public offering (IPO) carries risk. But there are several recent examples of why that worked for retail investors. With that in mind, Chussler presented the opportunity that may exist with the recent IPO of Aktis Oncology (NASDAQ: AKTS).

