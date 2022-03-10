MarketAxess (MKTX) Unveils Axess All Prints Real-Time Pricing

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. MKTX recently announced that it has launched Axess All Prints, adding to its existing intra-day fixed income tape with real-time transacted price service. Axess All Prints will work with the most actively traded debt instruments in the United Kingdom and the European Union.

The company first introduced Axess All in 2015, which offered delayed data for intra-day transactions (aggregated at the bond level) on about 7,000 instruments. The new addition will provide real-time trade-by-trade pricing data and publish prices on more than 15,000 executed trades across almost 4,250 unique instruments for a day of trading.

MKTX expects the addition of real-time data to enhance execution quality and improve transparency. It will provide more accurate, low-cost and actionable fixed income data for traders. The move is expected to enable dealer and investor clients to manage market risks more efficiently.

With the ongoing economic revival, bond trading is somewhat tapered down, which is weighing on MarketAxess’ commissions. As such, the recent move will likely help the company in boosting volumes. As the increasing costs are putting pressure on its profits, furnishing new and unique products will provide MKTX with a competitive advantage, which in turn can benefit the bottom line.

MarketAxess’ expenses for 2022 are projected in the range of $385-$415 million, indicating a significant increase from the 2021 level of $361.7 million. For first-quarter 2022, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MKTX’s bottom line is pegged at $1.78 per share, signaling a 15.6% decrease from a year ago.

