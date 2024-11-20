Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on Unity Software Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Unity Software (NYSE:U), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in U usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 15 extraordinary options activities for Unity Software. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 53% leaning bullish and 26% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $156,280, and 13 are calls, amounting to $595,173.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $19.0 to $35.0 for Unity Software during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Unity Software's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Unity Software's whale activity within a strike price range from $19.0 to $35.0 in the last 30 days.

Unity Software Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume U PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $4.25 $4.2 $4.2 $24.00 $119.2K 289 278 U CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $3.4 $2.78 $3.3 $24.00 $99.0K 386 302 U CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $1.26 $1.17 $1.26 $25.00 $57.9K 6.8K 575 U CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $1.01 $0.67 $1.01 $35.00 $49.9K 0 495 U CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/22/24 $0.46 $0.31 $0.31 $21.50 $46.5K 499 1.5K

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc provides a software platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D content. The platform can be used to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The business is spread across the United States, Greater China, EMEA, APAC, and Other Americas, of which key revenue is derived from the EMEA region. The products are used in the gaming industry, architecture and construction sector, animation industry, and designing sector.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Unity Software, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Unity Software Currently trading with a volume of 8,862,640, the U's price is up by 9.19%, now at $21.62. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 96 days. Expert Opinions on Unity Software

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $19.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Unity Software, which currently sits at a price target of $18. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Needham keeps a Buy rating on Unity Software with a target price of $26. * An analyst from Macquarie has decided to maintain their Underperform rating on Unity Software, which currently sits at a price target of $16. * An analyst from Wells Fargo downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $20. * An analyst from Benchmark persists with their Sell rating on Unity Software, maintaining a target price of $15.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Unity Software options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.