Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on SPOT Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Spotify Technology.

Looking at options history for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 75% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 12% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $59,817 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $442,992.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $540.0 to $660.0 for Spotify Technology during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Spotify Technology stands at 291.75, with a total volume reaching 172.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Spotify Technology, situated within the strike price corridor from $540.0 to $660.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Spotify Technology Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SPOT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $39.2 $33.8 $34.34 $655.00 $192.8K 65 56 SPOT CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $102.0 $100.5 $102.0 $650.00 $102.0K 32 0 SPOT CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $50.45 $49.55 $50.45 $650.00 $50.4K 968 11 SPOT CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/30/25 $75.3 $68.1 $74.4 $585.00 $37.2K 3 5 SPOT CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $32.85 $31.45 $32.85 $660.00 $32.8K 429 4

About Spotify Technology

Spotify is the leading global music streaming service provider, with nearly 700 million monthly active users and over 250 million paying subscribers, with the latter constituting the firm's premium segment. Most of the firm's revenue and nearly all its gross profit come from the subscribers, who pay a monthly fee to access a music library that consists of most of the most popular songs ever recorded, including all from the major record labels. The firm also sells separate audiobook subscriptions and integrates podcasts within its standard music app. Podcast content is not exclusive and is typically free to access on other platforms. Ad-supported users can access a similar music catalog but cannot customize a similar on-demand experience.

Where Is Spotify Technology Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 138,232, with SPOT's price up by 0.26%, positioned at $660.29.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 62 days.

What The Experts Say On Spotify Technology

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $659.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Spotify Technology, maintaining a target price of $650. * An analyst from Loop Capital has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Spotify Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $550. * An analyst from Canaccord Genuity persists with their Buy rating on Spotify Technology, maintaining a target price of $775. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Rosenblatt keeps a Neutral rating on Spotify Technology with a target price of $657. * An analyst from Macquarie has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Spotify Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $665.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for SPOT

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Guggenheim Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Loop Capital Maintains Hold Hold

