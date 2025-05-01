Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on IBKR Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in IBKR usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 13 extraordinary options activities for Interactive Brokers Group. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 30% leaning bullish and 69% bearish. Among these notable options, 9 are puts, totaling $280,750, and 4 are calls, amounting to $168,226.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $160.0 to $200.0 for Interactive Brokers Group over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Interactive Brokers Group's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Interactive Brokers Group's whale activity within a strike price range from $160.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Interactive Brokers Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IBKR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $5.7 $5.4 $5.7 $175.00 $75.2K 122 799 IBKR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $10.5 $9.4 $10.4 $170.00 $60.8K 521 255 IBKR CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $21.9 $20.0 $20.5 $170.00 $45.1K 189 1 IBKR CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $27.8 $26.9 $27.8 $160.00 $33.3K 100 12 IBKR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.9 $2.8 $2.9 $200.00 $28.9K 675 166

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers is a large, automated, retail and institutional brokerage that boasted nearly $570 billion in customer equity at the end of 2024. The company cut its teeth as a market maker, introducing US financial markets to automated and algorithmic training before expanding into brokerage services in 1993. The firm has a wide-ranging client base, with its best-in-class order execution and extremely low margin lending rates catering to a sophisticated audience of hedge funds, proprietary traders, and introducing brokers that account for about 45% of the firm's commissions. With operations spanning more than 160 electronic exchanges, 36 countries, and 28 currencies, Interactive Brokers caters to a global clientele, with more than 80% of active accounts sitting outside the US market.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Interactive Brokers Group, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Interactive Brokers Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 896,709, the price of IBKR is up 2.54% at $176.22.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 75 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Interactive Brokers Group

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $206.2.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Interactive Brokers Group with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for IBKR

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Overweight

