Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on CRWV Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CRWV usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 100 extraordinary options activities for CoreWeave. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 38% bearish. Among these notable options, 67 are puts, totaling $5,862,290, and 33 are calls, amounting to $1,754,842.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $70.0 to $260.0 for CoreWeave over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for CoreWeave's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across CoreWeave's significant trades, within a strike price range of $70.0 to $260.0, over the past month.

CoreWeave Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWV PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $38.0 $37.05 $38.0 $180.00 $494.0K 5.7K 246 CRWV PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $32.1 $28.55 $30.25 $120.00 $378.1K 679 144 CRWV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $12.3 $12.0 $12.0 $160.00 $240.0K 1.7K 280 CRWV PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $13.3 $13.0 $13.0 $105.00 $166.4K 1.2K 266 CRWV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $97.85 $95.95 $97.85 $240.00 $156.5K 101 21

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave Inc is a modern cloud infrastructure technology company that offers the CoreWeave Cloud Platform which consists of proprietary software and cloud services that deliver the automation and efficiency needed to manage complex AI infrastructure at scale. Its platform supports the development and use of ground-breaking models and the delivery of the next generation of AI applications that are changing the way of living and working across the globe.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with CoreWeave, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of CoreWeave

With a trading volume of 11,464,771, the price of CRWV is up by 8.78%, reaching $144.0.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 30 days from now.

What The Experts Say On CoreWeave

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $145.6.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Argus Research lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $200. * An analyst from Stifel has revised its rating downward to Hold, adjusting the price target to $115. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Hold with a new price target of $78. * An analyst from B of A Securities downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $185. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Mizuho lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $150.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for CoreWeave with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for CRWV

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Neutral Neutral Jul 2025 Argus Research Initiates Coverage On Buy Jul 2025 Needham Downgrades Buy Hold

View More Analyst Ratings for CRWV

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.