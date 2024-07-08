Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on CAVA Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Cava Group. Our analysis of options history for Cava Group (NYSE:CAVA) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 41% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $185,330, and 8 were calls, valued at $356,971.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $140.0 for Cava Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Cava Group's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Cava Group's significant trades, within a strike price range of $70.0 to $140.0, over the past month.

Cava Group Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAVA CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $11.8 $11.6 $11.8 $90.00 $118.0K 593 138 CAVA PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $3.2 $2.95 $3.1 $95.00 $62.0K 815 5 CAVA CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $9.5 $9.3 $9.34 $95.00 $46.7K 949 628 CAVA PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $6.5 $6.4 $6.4 $95.00 $44.8K 469 33 CAVA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $8.9 $8.6 $8.75 $95.00 $43.7K 230 6

About Cava Group

Cava Group Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants. It is the category-defining Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand, bringing together healthful food and bold, satisfying flavors at scale. The company's dips, spreads, and dressings are centrally produced and sold in grocery stores. The company's operations are conducted as two reportable segments: CAVA and Zoes Kitchen. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the CAVA segment.

Where Is Cava Group Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 1,400,321, the CAVA's price is up by 1.91%, now at $96.8. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 36 days. What The Experts Say On Cava Group

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $95.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from TD Cowen continues to hold a Buy rating for Cava Group, targeting a price of $95.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Cava Group options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

