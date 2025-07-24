Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on Bloom Energy Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Bloom Energy. Our analysis of options history for Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) revealed 76 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 34% of traders were bullish, while 40% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $195,187, and 71 were calls, valued at $10,546,291.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $10.0 to $44.0 for Bloom Energy over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Bloom Energy's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Bloom Energy's significant trades, within a strike price range of $10.0 to $44.0, over the past month.

Bloom Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BE CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $5.3 $5.0 $4.95 $35.00 $1.0M 3.5K 6.7K BE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $6.2 $6.0 $6.0 $33.00 $600.0K 326 1.1K BE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $7.4 $7.2 $7.2 $30.00 $277.2K 17.6K 9.2K BE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $7.3 $7.2 $7.25 $30.00 $232.7K 17.6K 8.2K BE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $8.8 $8.7 $8.71 $42.00 $163.5K 1.0K 2.1K

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems ("Energy Servers") for on-site power generation. Bloom Energy Servers are fuel-flexible and can use natural gas, biogas, and hydrogen to create 24/7 electricity for stationary applications. In 2021, the company announced plans to leverage its technology and enter the electrolyzer market. Bloom primarily sells its systems in the United States and internationally.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Bloom Energy, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Bloom Energy

With a trading volume of 27,457,213, the price of BE is up by 24.66%, reaching $33.52.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 7 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Bloom Energy

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $29.75.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Bloom Energy, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for BE

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Roth Capital Maintains Neutral Neutral Jul 2025 Susquehanna Maintains Positive Positive Jul 2025 Mizuho Maintains Outperform Outperform

