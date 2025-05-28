Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on AMD Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Advanced Micro Devices. Our analysis of options history for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) revealed 22 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 59% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $837,938, and 14 were calls, valued at $803,917.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $85.0 to $200.0 for Advanced Micro Devices over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Advanced Micro Devices's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Advanced Micro Devices's whale trades within a strike price range from $85.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $5.25 $5.15 $5.18 $100.00 $388.5K 22.8K 902 AMD PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.65 $8.6 $8.6 $100.00 $172.0K 22.1K 201 AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/27 $11.75 $11.65 $11.75 $200.00 $117.5K 566 104 AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/30/25 $1.88 $1.87 $1.87 $115.00 $90.5K 10.6K 3.2K AMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $34.85 $34.7 $34.7 $85.00 $83.2K 1.1K 49

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices designs a variety of digital semiconductors for markets such as PCs, gaming consoles, data centers, industrial, and automotive applications. AMD's traditional strength was in central processing units and graphics processing units used in PCs and data centers. Additionally, the firm supplies the chips found in prominent game consoles such as the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox. In 2022, the firm acquired field-programmable gate array leader Xilinx to diversify its business and augment its opportunities in key end markets such as data center and automotive.

In light of the recent options history for Advanced Micro Devices, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Advanced Micro Devices

Trading volume stands at 7,600,714, with AMD's price down by -0.42%, positioned at $114.08.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 62 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Advanced Micro Devices

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $146.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Loop Capital keeps a Buy rating on Advanced Micro Devices with a target price of $140. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Advanced Micro Devices, which currently sits at a price target of $150. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Seaport Global downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $110. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Advanced Micro Devices with a target price of $130. * An analyst from Rosenblatt persists with their Buy rating on Advanced Micro Devices, maintaining a target price of $200.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Advanced Micro Devices options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for AMD

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 HSBC Upgrades Reduce Hold May 2025 Mizuho Maintains Outperform Outperform May 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight

