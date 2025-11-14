Market Turbulence Ahead? Volatility ETFs to Consider

The S&P 500 Index lost around 1.7% on Thursday. The U.S. markets logged their weakest day since Oct. 10, as investors dumped tech shares on waning expectations of a December interest rate cut and valuation concerns.

The CBOE Volatility Index added about 14% on Thursday, reflecting a clear uptick in market volatility and anxiety among investors.

Cooling Rate Cut Hopes Weigh on Investor Sentiment

Investor anxiety rose across Wall Street as traders grew concerned that the Fed may not deliver the December rate cut. According to Yahoo Finance, lower rates tend to lift the economy and support asset prices, despite the risk of higher inflation. A pause in rate cuts could put pressure on U.S. equities after their record run, much of which was driven by expectations of further easing.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, markets are anticipating a 49.6% likelihood of another interest rate cut in December, a sharp pullback from what was expected a month ago.

AI Bubble Concerns Linger

Wall Street has long been wary about a potential bubble in the AI sector. According to a CNBC article, leading tech leaders warned CNBC of a potential bubble in the AI space, reflecting rising industry anxiety over the sector’s rapidly inflated valuations.

Markets have lately been concerned about the capital flooding into the AI boom, clouding visibility on future revenue and profits and casting doubt on stretched valuations.

According to the abovementioned Yahoo Finance, AI valuations have climbed so steeply that many are comparing them to the dot-com bubble, whose collapse once slashed the S&P 500 by almost half.

The S&P 500 is increasingly shaped by the performance of Big Tech. With around 36% of the S&P 500 allocated to information technology, U.S. market investors face elevated concentration risks. If the AI-driven stock market bubble bursts, heavily tech-reliant investor portfolios may suffer significant losses.

Why Should Investors Consider Volatility ETFs?

Increasing exposure to volatility ETFs in the short term can be a winning move for investors. Taking precautions upfront is better than facing avoidable risks later. These funds have delivered short-term gains during periods of market chaos and may climb further if volatility continues.

Investors with a long-term horizon may be able to look past these near-term uncertainties, but in the current economic environment, volatility-focused funds and strategies are ideal for reassessing volatility exposure for investors with a short-term horizon.

With the potential for increased volatility, adding these ETFs may be a smart strategic move (See: all Volatility ETFs here).

ETFs to Explore

Below, we highlight a few funds that investors can consider to gain increased exposure to volatility ETFs.

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN VXX

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN seeks to track the performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index Total Return. The index offers exposure to a daily rolling long position in the first and second-month VIX futures contracts.

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN charges an annual fee of 0.89%.

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF VIXY

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks to track the performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the movements of a combination of VIX futures and is designed to track changes in the expectation for one month in the future.

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF is ideal for investors looking to gain from an increase in expected volatility of the S&P 500. The fund charges an annual fee of 0.85%.

ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF VIXM

ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF seeks to track the performance of the S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures Index, which measures the movements of a combination of VIX futures and is designed to track changes in the expectation for VIX five months in the future.

ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF is ideal for investors looking to gain from an increase in expected volatility of the S&P 500. The fund charges an annual fee of 0.85%.

Boost Your Portfolio with Our Top ETF Insights

Zacks' exclusive Fund Newsletter delivers actionable information, top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, straight to your inbox every week.

Don’t miss out on this valuable resource. It’s free!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXX): ETF Research Reports

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY): ETF Research Reports

ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (VIXM): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.