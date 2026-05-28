Market Indexes Rise on Microsoft Momentum

Key Points

The Nasdaq Composite jumped 0.8% around 1:40 p.m. ET and the S&P 500 gained 0.6%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average barely moved above breakeven.

Microsoft surged 3.4% on news it will unveil proprietary AI models at next week's Build conference.

Markets largely ignored renewed military strikes between Iran and the U.S., with oil and gold barely moving despite the escalation.

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Wall Street is having an interesting Wednesday. I mean, the stock market basically shrugged at renewed military conflict in the Middle East and decided to get excited about Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) instead.

The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) index jumped 0.8% by 1:40 p.m. ET, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) gained a respectable 0.6%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) barely moved, a rounding error above breakeven. All three indexes started the morning in the red before staging a sharp rally around 10:15 a.m. ET. The Nasdaq and S&P kept climbing, while the Dow spent the rest of the session going sideways.

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^IXIC data by YCharts

Tech stocks shrug off geopolitical risk on AI infrastructure optimism

Microsoft absolutely dominated Wednesday's market action with a 3.4% gain that added roughly $107 billion to its market cap. That's more than the entire value of most large-cap companies. The software giant's advance had the largest impact on both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite due to its substantial index weighting.

A couple of catalysts supported the stock's rally. The Information writes that Microsoft will unveil a suite of proprietary AI models at next week's Build developer conference, reducing its reliance on external partners like OpenAI. Microsoft investors can't wait to hear more. You can pinpoint the Information article's moment of publication by looking at today's Microsoft, S&P 500, and Nasdaq charts.

Then there's the $9.7 billion cherry on top. Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) won a five-year Pentagon contract to consolidate Microsoft software licenses across the entire U.S. military, intelligence community, and Coast Guard. The deal covers Microsoft 365, cloud subscriptions, and on-premises licensing. That's a lot of recurring revenue heading Microsoft's way, courtesy of Uncle Sam with an assist from Dell.

Meanwhile, Arm Holdings (NASDAQ: ARM) surged 13.5%, adding approximately $49.5 billion in market capitalization. A jump of that magnitude made Arm a needle-mover despite a very light 0.7% weighting on the Nasdaq Composite.

Not everything was sunshine and rainbows, though. Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) dropped 1.7%, which was enough to slow down the entire Dow thanks to its hefty 11% weighting in that price-weighted index. There wasn't any specific bad news, just the usual market noise.

All of this happened while Iran and the United States were literally exchanging military strikes. Iran launched a ballistic missile toward Kuwait, and the Revolutionary Guards said it was retaliation for earlier U.S. attacks. At the same time, multiple sources say there's a peace deal just waiting for Trump's signature. So oil barely budged (up 0.1%), gold gained less than 1%, and AAA reported that average U.S. fuel prices actually dropped 0.7% in the past 24 hours.

Why any of this matters

Wednesday's action shows what investors actually care about right now: concrete business developments over geopolitical headlines. It's a good idea to keep an eye on the news reels, looking for a final resolution in Iran, clear leadership in AI software, and other game-changing events.

But most days shouldn't make a fundamental difference to your investing strategy or long-term returns. Last week, Iran tensions rattled markets and sent Treasury yields spiking. This week? Investors are yawning at similar headlines.

Microsoft's AI momentum and that Pentagon contract show that strong fundamentals can overcome scary news cycles. For now, at least. Stay diversified, stay Foolish, and stay patient. The noise will continue, but quality companies keep compounding.

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Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Caterpillar and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.