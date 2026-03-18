Market Indexes Dip as the Fed Takes Center Stage

Key Points

Persistent inflation and geopolitical tensions are dragging the major indexes lower ahead of the Fed's interest rate decision.

New wholesale inflation data showed a 0.7% acceleration in February, complicating the outlook for future rate cuts.

Market volatility remains high as traders look for any signs of de-escalation in the Middle East to motivate a relief rally.

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Wednesday's trading session holds a heavy atmosphere of caution. A triple threat of intensifying geopolitical conflict, stubborn inflation data, and an imminent Federal Reserve decision keeps investors on the defensive today.

With the Federal Reserve set to take center stage at 2:00 p.m. ET, investors aren't exactly in a buying mood. Instead, the major indexes are nursing losses as a string of troubling headlines hits the tape.

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Why the Dow is feeling the energy bill blues

Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) is taking the biggest hit, down 0.8% as energy costs weigh on its big-name industrials. The blue chip index is particularly sensitive to the surge in global energy prices. With crude oil prices climbing above $110 per barrel, industrial and transportation giants are bracing for a squeeze on margins.

The escalating conflict in Iran has introduced a significant risk premium into the energy sector, and without a clear path toward de-escalation, the "tax" of high fuel prices is weighing heavily on the Dow's manufacturing components. The average gas price is now up to roughly $3.80 per gallon, up from $2.90 a month ago. It's a significant increase with direct effects on consumer prices. Anything you find on store shelves has probably consumed some gas on its way to the store.

It's a close call between the broader market trackers. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) is down 0.5% at 1 p.m. ET as investors struggle to find a footing amid the macro noise. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) index dipped ever so slightly deeper at 0.6%. This index is essentially in a pre-game huddle ahead of semiconductor giant Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) reporting earnings after the closing bell.

Will Micron keep the AI party going tonight?

The tech world is particularly anxious. Micron has been the AI darling of 2026, but with expectations and most valuation ratios sitting in the stratosphere, anything less than a blowout report tonight could spark some uncomfortable volatility. If Micron can't justify its premium pricing in this environment, it could be a long night for the "AI-everything" trade.

For now, the floor belongs to the Fed. Whether Jerome Powell plays the role of the peacemaker or the "inflation hawk" will likely dictate whether these red numbers turn green by the closing bell.

In the larger sense, investors are still looking for signs of de-escalation or a ceasefire in the Iran conflict. Any step toward a conclusion should inspire a relief rally on Wall Street. On the downside, continued fighting and limited shipping access to the all-important oil fields in the Persian Gulf would be bad news for oil prices, global inflation rates, and the world economy.

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Anders Bylund has positions in Micron Technology. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Micron Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.