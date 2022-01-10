Market Crash 2022? Why Long-Term Growth Stocks Work

Will the market crash in 2022? Inflation and interest rates have investors on edge, and many believe we are in an economic bubble. Stock market predictions will always have bears and bulls battling, but as a long-term investor for over 20 years, I would like to share my thoughts. In today's video, I discuss why long-term investing in growth stocks works over time and the overall stock market outlook for 2022. The below video also discusses key technical levels of the Invesco Nasdaq 100 QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ) and compares it to the dot-com stock market bubble of 2000.

The stock market can be unpredictable and volatile, but long-term investing in quality companies has proven to be the simplest wealth-creation tool over time. One example is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), which was born during the tech boom of the late 1990s. If you invested in Amazon stock before the dot-com crash, you experienced significant short-term pain. However, you are still up over 187,823% today. A $1,000 investment in 1997 is worth over $1.875 million today!

Please watch the below video for thoughts on the QQQ, Amazon, and more!

*Stock prices used in the below video are from the trading day of Jan. 7, 2022. The video was published on Jan. 8, 2022.

