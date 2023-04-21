Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 12,072.46 up 12.90 points

Friday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index at 12,072.46. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 4.48 billion. Declining stocks led advancers by 1.08 to 1 ratio. There were 2233 advancers and 2406 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 37 stocks reached a 52 week high and 101 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up .11% for the day; a total of 14.79 points. The current value is 13,000.77.

The Dow Jones index closed up .07% for the day; a total of 22.34 points. The current value is 33,808.96. Intel Corporation(INTC) had the largest percent change down (-1.81%) while Procter & Gamble Company (The)(PG) had the largest percent change gain rising 3.46%.

