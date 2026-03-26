Market Close: The Most Important Price of the Day

The official close is undeniably the most important trade of the day.
It determines stock and index returns. It is used for futures and options settlements, mutual fund cashflows and exchange-traded funds (ETF) creations and redemptions.
It is also used to determine the volatility of stocks, the tracking error of index funds and the outperformance (or alpha) of portfolio managers.
In short – it is important.
Close is the largest trade every day
Because the close price is critically important to so many traders, the close is also usually the largest single trade of the day.
As the data below shows, the close usually accounts for more than 10% of the whole day's trading. In some countries, like Japan and developed countries in Europe, it is much more.
Chart 1: The official close is the largest trade of the day
Because of that, investors and issuers care about the close (a lot!). They prefer it to be predictable and stable – reducing, rather than adding, to trading costs. That requires a “good” close to be:
- Low volatility.
- Low market impact.
- High liquidity.
- Not subject to last-minute shocks or orders.
- Be a price many investors can participate at.
Given the close is such a large trade – and such an important trade – the market structure around closes is especially important. It needs to:
- Attract both buyers and sellers.
- Respond to supply and demand.
- Match numerous different buyers and sellers.
- Produce efficient prices (unbiased estimators).
- Be simple and understandable to participants.
One challenge is balancing the transparency required to attract offsetting liquidity for these very large trades, while limiting the information leakage that might make large investor trades cost more.
As index funds grow, the close is becoming even more important
One important participant in the close are index funds, which are required to run very low tracking error. A liquid and reliable close makes the indexes investable and replicable. Data shows that index funds are growing, which no doubt has been contributing to the growing size of closes worldwide.
However, as we noted here, indexers usually represent just a fraction of close trading. The close is also made up of mutual fund cashflows, options hedging and other trades, which take advantage of a relatively low cost of liquidity (close is usually when spreads and volatility have fallen the most). There are also certain closes around derivative expirations and index rebalances, where the close is even more important, resulting in an even greater percentage of average daily volume.
Chart 2: The official close is the largest trade of the day
There are four main ways to close the market
In trying to optimize the close market structure, there is almost constant evolution and improvement of close processes. But in general, there are four main ways to “close” the stock market. In order of sophistication and complexity:
1. Last Trade
This works just like it sounds. When the market stops trading for the day, whatever the last trade was priced at becomes the “official close.”
It's simple.
But this can mean that the close is set by a very small trade, which also makes it almost impossible for indexers to match the close.
2. Weighted-average price (WAP)
An extension on using just the last trade is to use a collection of trades at the end of the day where the price is weighted by the size or volume of each trade, resulting in a weighted-average price (WAP) that better reflects overall market activity during the closing period.
That means the close is set by a larger proportion of liquidity and reduces any “rush of activity” as everyone tries to be the last trade, but it’s still almost impossible for indexers to match the close.
This is mostly used by smaller, less liquid markets – without large index trackers.
3. Auction
Almost all markets start with an auction that computes the equilibrium price where supply and demand clears. Many markets, especially in Europe, also use a discrete (separate) auction to discover close price, too.
This has the benefit of being easy for indexers to match the close – even on very large volumes. However, there can sometimes be dislocations (or price moves) from continuous prices when the auction is unexpectedly imbalanced (has many more buyers or sellers), which can happen on large index trade days.
4. On Close
In North America, a different version of the close auction has evolved. Rather than starting to build the book for an auction after trading stops for the day, it accepts orders (and publishes imbalances) while continuous trading is happening.
That allows market makers to hedge for the auction with continuous volumes. It also tends to make the dislocations (or price moves) from continuous prices to the auction much smaller. However, by definition, more information about the close imbalance is leaked to other traders while tickers are still trading.
Chart 3: Four main ways to “close” the market
Most modern markets use auctions
If we look at closing mechanisms over time, we see that just 30 years ago it was most common to use the last traded price!
A lot has changed in 30 years. Most markets went from open outcry to electronic during the 1990s, the U.S. markets adopted decimal prices, index funds and program trading was created, and volumes exploded.
So, it’s really not surprising that the way markets close has also changed.
In the chart below, we start with data from an academic study. It shows that by 2014, most markets were already using standalone auctions to aggregate large volumes of trades, match them all together and set official closing prices.
We updated this data for a sample of more recent years using a slightly different approach (grey box in the chart below for 2018 onwards, where we also separate WAP and last trades).
We see that the trends of modernization continue. However, with a broader universe, we also see that some countries use weighted-average price auctions. We would highlight that these are used in smaller and less liquid markets and are also in decline.
Chart 4: Markets have evolved from “last trade” to mostly using auctions for close
Why don’t North American markets rely on auctions alone at the close
One important difference between European and North American markets can be seen in the chart below.
- When Asian and European markets close, there is other liquidity available in other countries.
- At the end of North American trading, there is a period where no markets are open, making liquidity harder to source and price.
This makes it much easier to hedge unexpected imbalances that arise in the auctions in Europe and Asia than in the U.S. market.
However, we should also highlight that U.S. stocks and futures markets do still trade after the official close at 4 p.m. Eastern Time.
Chart 5: European markets are mostly use auctions; North America uses on-close
The overlap with continuous trading and the close auction book-build is designed to be able to access some of the end-of-day liquidity to hedge the close.
In studies we’ve done, we see that the market reacts immediately to imbalance messages, which the close auction book-build shares. Prices rise (for buy imbalances) and fall (for sell imbalances) – in proportion to the size of the imbalance (line thickness).
Chart 6: MOC volatility in the U.S. is generally pretty low thanks to trading into the close
Some consider this information leakage detrimental to those trying to execute at the close as it gives other traders a chance to profit from the trades in the close book.
However, as the chart above shows, even for large imbalances, the overall impact or “leakage” from the imbalance announcement is less than 15 basis points. In addition, the difference between the last trade price (red or blue line) and the actual close (parallel grey lines of the same thickness) is, on average, a fraction of that.
In short, the on-close facilities bring additional liquidity into the close – at a pretty cheap price (for liquidity) and a small average profit.
Other ways to reduce volatility
Issuers and investors typically lose when large trades cause prices to move dramatically into the close. There are a couple of interesting ways different markets try to offset that use:
- Order types that only offset imbalances: From market orders that only trade on the “opposite” side of the auction book imbalance to limit orders that offset adverse price moves caused by imbalance selling (limit buys) or imbalance buying (limit sells).
- Extension period: To focus more attention and liquidity on the stocks that did not originally have an “orderly” close.
- Random closes: Make it harder for traders to add or cancel large trades at the very last minute, giving investors and arbitrageurs time to offset excessive market impact.
Chart 7: Some closes use collars to stop prices moving “too far” in the close
Another important feature of the close is the way it aggregates all orders into one book, which helps to minimize impact and ensure all investors get the same price.
If closes were fragmented like live trading often is, there would be multiple clearing prices depending on which venue orders rested in. This is a problem for investors as they are the marginal demand and supply.
That means that the market with more buyers clears at a higher price, while the market with more sellers will clear at a lower price. That leaves investors, as a whole, receiving worse prices than they would in a consolidated books.
In continuous markets, these costs are small, as arbitrage can occur between venues.
Auction markets happen instantly. That leaves no time to hedge or send new orders. As a result, market makers run execution and position risks – and liquidity costs would rise.
Chart 8: Multiple closes would most likely hurt investors
As markets change, closes continue to evolve
The trends we see in Chart 4 are far from over. Even markets that have long adopted a specific kind of close regularly reoptimize the rules. For example:
- In 2016, the Hong Kong exchange moved from a time weighted-average Price (WAP) style close to an auction, in conjunction with a new volatility control mechanism.
- In 2019, Nasdaq delayed the cutoff to enter orders but also introduced late LOCs (limit orders that could be entered even later) as a way to reduce leakage and still offset unexpected price moves.
- In 2021, Toronto changed how the Canadian market close works, making it more similar to U.S. models
Close has always been important — to investors, academics and traders.
It's earned a market structure all of its own.
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