Market Close: The Most Important Price of the Day

The official close is undeniably the most important trade of the day.

It determines stock and index returns. It is used for futures and options settlements, mutual fund cashflows and exchange-traded funds (ETF) creations and redemptions.

It is also used to determine the volatility of stocks, the tracking error of index funds and the outperformance (or alpha) of portfolio managers.

In short – it is important.

Close is the largest trade every day

Because the close price is critically important to so many traders, the close is also usually the largest single trade of the day.

As the data below shows, the close usually accounts for more than 10% of the whole day's trading. In some countries, like Japan and developed countries in Europe, it is much more.

Chart 1: The official close is the largest trade of the day

Because of that, investors and issuers care about the close (a lot!). They prefer it to be predictable and stable – reducing, rather than adding, to trading costs. That requires a “good” close to be:

Low volatility.

Low market impact.

High liquidity.

Not subject to last-minute shocks or orders.

Be a price many investors can participate at.

Given the close is such a large trade – and such an important trade – the market structure around closes is especially important. It needs to:

Attract both buyers and sellers.

Respond to supply and demand.

Match numerous different buyers and sellers.

Produce efficient prices (unbiased estimators).

Be simple and understandable to participants.

One challenge is balancing the transparency required to attract offsetting liquidity for these very large trades, while limiting the information leakage that might make large investor trades cost more.

As index funds grow, the close is becoming even more important

One important participant in the close are index funds, which are required to run very low tracking error. A liquid and reliable close makes the indexes investable and replicable. Data shows that index funds are growing, which no doubt has been contributing to the growing size of closes worldwide.

However, as we noted here, indexers usually represent just a fraction of close trading. The close is also made up of mutual fund cashflows, options hedging and other trades, which take advantage of a relatively low cost of liquidity (close is usually when spreads and volatility have fallen the most). There are also certain closes around derivative expirations and index rebalances, where the close is even more important, resulting in an even greater percentage of average daily volume.

Chart 2: The official close is the largest trade of the day

There are four main ways to close the market

In trying to optimize the close market structure, there is almost constant evolution and improvement of close processes. But in general, there are four main ways to “close” the stock market. In order of sophistication and complexity:

1. Last Trade

This works just like it sounds. When the market stops trading for the day, whatever the last trade was priced at becomes the “official close.”

It's simple.

But this can mean that the close is set by a very small trade, which also makes it almost impossible for indexers to match the close.

2. Weighted-average price (WAP)

An extension on using just the last trade is to use a collection of trades at the end of the day where the price is weighted by the size or volume of each trade, resulting in a weighted-average price (WAP) that better reflects overall market activity during the closing period.

That means the close is set by a larger proportion of liquidity and reduces any “rush of activity” as everyone tries to be the last trade, but it’s still almost impossible for indexers to match the close.

This is mostly used by smaller, less liquid markets – without large index trackers.

3. Auction

Almost all markets start with an auction that computes the equilibrium price where supply and demand clears. Many markets, especially in Europe, also use a discrete (separate) auction to discover close price, too.

This has the benefit of being easy for indexers to match the close – even on very large volumes. However, there can sometimes be dislocations (or price moves) from continuous prices when the auction is unexpectedly imbalanced (has many more buyers or sellers), which can happen on large index trade days.

4. On Close

In North America, a different version of the close auction has evolved. Rather than starting to build the book for an auction after trading stops for the day, it accepts orders (and publishes imbalances) while continuous trading is happening.

That allows market makers to hedge for the auction with continuous volumes. It also tends to make the dislocations (or price moves) from continuous prices to the auction much smaller. However, by definition, more information about the close imbalance is leaked to other traders while tickers are still trading.

Chart 3: Four main ways to “close” the market