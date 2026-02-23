Market Awaits Factory Orders Data

After a very eventful week for economic data and amount of Q4 earnings reports, we cool off some to stat a new trading week. We cap off “Mag 7” earnings with Wednesday afternoon’s NVIDIA NVDA Q4 report, and save our biggest economic news — January Producer Price Index (PPI), the wholesale side of pricing — for the end of the week.



Pre-market futures are once again in the red at this hour, as Wall Street battles a blizzard and investors attempt to scale the “Wall of Worry” regarding consequences of AI in the domestic workplace and a potential military clash with Iran. The Dow is -178 points at this hour, the S&P 500 is -21, the Nasdaq -122 and the small-cap Russell 2000 -145 points.



Earnings Reports Today: DPZ, BBBY & More

Ahead of today’s open, Domino’s Pizza DPZ posted mildly mixed results in its Q4: earnings of $5.35 per share missed the Zacks consensus by a penny, while revenues of $1.535 billion outpaced the $1.52 billion analysts were looking for. Same-store sales grew +3.7% in the quarter and +3.0% for the full year, increasing market share in the space. As a result, shares are up +6% in early trading, with the stock getting closer to break-even for the year.



After the closing bell this afternoon, Bed, Bath & Beyond BBBY is expected to grow +74.73% on earnings year over year but -12.44% on revenues in its Q4 report. The company has beaten earnings estimates in three of the past four quarters. Hims & Hers HIMS looks to post very much the opposite: -81.8% on earnings growth and +28.7% on revenues. HIMS has missed earnings estimates in three of the past four quarters.

Earnings Reports Expected This Week

Retail companies continue bringing forth earnings prints this week, including Home Depot HD on Tuesday, Lowe’s LOW, The TJX Companies TJX and Urban Outfitters URBN on Wednesday. We’ll also head from Paramount Skydance PSKY, Salesforce CRM and Zoom Communications ZM mid-week.



But NVIDIA is the biggest company in the world by market cap, and therefore will take the lion’s share of earnings attention this week, particularly in how it pertains to the AI outlook. The chipmaking giant remains in the zone of astronomical earnings and revenue growth: +70.8% and +66.7% expected, respectively. The following quarter looks even more impressive, with +97.5% earnings growth year over year anticipated currently.

Economic Data Out This Week

After today’s open, December Factory Orders are expected to cool down some, with +0.2% growth versus +2.7% in its last report. These figures tend to fluctuate quite a bit month over month, or have for the past few years. The near-term high was +8.3% in May of last year and the low -4.8% last June.



Tuesday brings up Case-Shiller Home Prices, which are expected to have grown +1.4% in December, while Wholesale Inventories, also for December, are expected up +0.2%, the same as the prior month. Consumer Confidence for February, meanwhile, looks to come up to 87.5 from 84.5 last time around.



Friday’s PPI for January is expected to roll back some: +0.3% headline versus +0.5% reported in the previous print. Year over year saw +3.0% on headline for December, versus +3.5% in the core PPI — stripping out volatile food and energy prices. If we’re looking for inflation to behave itself, we need to see these numbers come down.

