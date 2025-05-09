Market Awaits Comments From Fed Officials

We have no major economic reports out ahead of Friday’s opening bell in the stock market, and pre-market futures are buoying up again, with tariff progress being declared by the White House — not only with a tentative deal in the UK but also supposed progress with China. The Dow is +150 points at this hour, the S&P 500 is +25 and the Nasdaq +110 points.

Q1 Roundup Friday: SATS, UI, SHCO

With most of the marquee names for Q1 earnings season having already reported, we still see a few important, if not gigantic, stocks reporting this morning, giving us a glimpse into various aspect of the U.S. economy as of the end of calendar Q1:

Satellite telecom provider EchoStar SATS posted a narrower-than-expected bottom-line loss this morning, with earnings of -$0.71 per share an improvement from the -$0.90 expected, for a positive earnings surprise of +21%. Revenues of $3.87 billion amounted to a more modest beat, and down from $4.01 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. Shares are back up over $24.50 per share in early trading on the news.

Wireless data communication supplier Ubiquiti UI shares are up +5% this morning on its strong fiscal Q3 beat on both top and bottom lines this morning. Earnings of $3.00 per share stormed past the $1.86 expected, for a +61% positive earnings surprise. Revenues came in +8% ahead of estimates to $664 million — way up from the $493 million brought in for the year-ago quarter.

Global private members’ club Soho House & Co. SHCO is up +7% in early trading this morning, following its huge +128.6% earnings beat: +$0.04 per share versus expectations of -$0.14. Revenues of $282.86 million tallied a +2.64% beat in the company’s Q1 release. This company taps pretty directly into Consumer Discretionary, and we can see Q1 2025 was a good quarter.

What’s Happening Today in the Stock Market?

Again, no major economic prints are out today, but we will hear from a veritable deluge of Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) members today. These include Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee and St Louis President Alberto Musalem, and Fed Governors Christopher Waller, Lisa Cook and Michelle Bowman. Already this morning we’ve heard from Goivernors Adriana Kugler and Michael Barr, as well as New York Fed President John Williams and Richmond’s Tom Barkin.

What to Expect from the Market Next Week

Next week brings us a host of economic data, including Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) prints, Retail Sales, Empire State and Philly Fed surveys, Imports & Exports, Housing Starts

Building Permits, Homebuilder Confidence and Industrial Production & Capacity Utilization updates. We’ll begin to see the impact of the initial tariff actions with the April reports.

We’ll also see some big-name companies reporting next week, like Toyota TM and Cisco CSCO as well as the first big-box retail major, Walmart WMT. We’ll also hear from recent Zacks favorites pertaining to the AI trade, such as D-Wave Quantum QBTS and Oklo OKLO.

