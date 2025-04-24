The Market and Fed Chair Powell

In this podcast, Motley Fool analyst Asit Sharma and host Dylan Lewis discuss:

The Trump administration's focus on Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

The role of an independent Federal Reserve bank for the market and investors.

Netflix's earnings and status as a "recession-proof" stock.

Then Motley Fool host Anand Chokkavelu and contributors Dan Caplinger and Rick Munarriz talk about Shopify.

A full transcript is below.

This video was recorded on April 21, 2025

Dylan Lewis: All eyes on Fed chair Powell. Motley Fool Money starts now. I'm Dylan Lewis, and I'm joined over the airwaves by Motley Fool analyst Asit Sharma. Asit, thanks for joining me.

Asit Sharma: Dylan, happy Monday.

Dylan Lewis: Happy Monday for some. For some, it is a bit of a down Monday. Rough start for the market this week. We see S&P 500, Nasdaq investors processing some commentary on the macro-picture from the Trump administration with them setting their sites on Fed chair Powell. Seems like the administration would like to see someone else sitting in the Fed chair seat. Asit, what is the tension here?

Asit Sharma: Dylan, the tension is that President Trump really wants lower interest rates. He's been an advocate for this, not just in this administration, but the past administration. President Trump feels that low interest rates spur economic activity, and they're good for the stock market. Generally, investors like lower interest rates in many scenarios. He's a very vocal advocate for this, but the time that we're in just now is one that Jerome Powell is the chairman of the Federal Reserve and many Fed governors believe is one where we have to be very careful about lowering interest rates. As you know, we've had a high interest rate, high inflation environment in the US, and one of the things you want to be careful of is backing off interest rates too soon.

If you lower interest rates too soon in a highly inflationary environment, inflation can increase, and that's not good for the markets, it's not good for the Fed's mandate, which is to keep inflation around 2%, so keep a steady scenario for economic growth and also make sure that the labor market is healthy. Here we have President Trump pushing what's actually like a heterodox type of policy. For this environment, it doesn't make a lot of sense to many economic observers. As with many things we see with President Trump, he's not afraid to use his very loud megaphone to make a point, and he's been putting a lot of pressure very publicly on Jerome Powell saying that he needs to go. Here we are, the market's opened up pretty in the red today because of this tension, as President Trump recently made some comments on social media about Jerome Powell having to go.

Dylan Lewis: The Nasdaq's down about 3% today on the news that they may be looking for ways to end his term before May 2026. S&P down around 2% as the market processes that. A reminder, Fed chair Powell was nominated by Trump during his first term you brought up that this has been a long-standing thing. I look at the Fed, and I think even before we got into the situation with tariffs, there was a bit of a wait-and-see, slow-and-steady approach to macro-policy because there had been that stubborn bit of inflation that would not get down to that target of around 2% that the Fed likes to focus on. Then we saw tariffs come out, and the stance of the Fed was, we need to wait and see and digest this a bit more before we are willing to make any really big action down, which is what the administration wanted to see. I imagine that this is not something that is going to change. I don't think the Fed's outlook on any of this is going to change anytime soon, and that's why we're here.

Asit Sharma: Yes. I think the Feds is really under Jerome Powell, an organization that takes its time to make decisions. They look at trailing data very closely. It's not an economic organization that likes to look at Ford indicators on the balance. This in some ways, serves them very well for the purposes of the two mandates that I just mentioned, but also it opens up the Fed to criticism in lots of different environments. You guys are moving too slow. We heard this, you were too slow to increase interest rates when inflation and the economic activity was boiling upwards. You've been too slow to lower interest rates and spur that economic activity. There's some economists who make an argument that maybe a little bit of a lower rate environment would be healthy, but the tariffs, as you mentioned, Dylan, is a big sticking point here. Its whole level of uncertainty and a tariff regime indicates higher prices, not lower prices in the near term. If you're sitting in Jerome Powell's chair, you're probably going to be thinking, too, I'm not going drop these rates, yet. Let's wait and see. This just increases the tension between an organization that is trying to do its job by its stated objectives and a political pressure to do the exact opposite.

Dylan Lewis: You mentioned the Fed being the recipient of a lot of criticism. I think it comes with the territory. We have adopted an approach of almost rooting for a sports team when it comes to Fed policy. It has become a much larger event than it used to be in the lower rate environment post GFC, but here we are now a lot more eyes on the Fed. While it is a recipient of criticism, it is also the beneficiary of independence. That is what they are set out to do. It is meant to exist without influence from the private sector, without influence from Congress or the sitting president. That is part of the system that we have here in place, Asit, where we have this check and balance, the stabilizing elements of things. So much of what I think we are noticing here in the red today with the market is that there is a concern about what happens if something jeopardizes that independence.

Asit Sharma: I agree, Dylan. What we're looking at here is a spooking not just of domestic investors, but international investors as well. We often talk about themes that make sense, like, the dollar is the world's reserve currency, so we don't want to jeopardize that. Those are easy enough to understand. I think what many of us miss often is that the rest of the world sees the US as an investable asset, so the rest of the world can buy US stocks. We also see the rest of the world investing in government IOUs promissory notes. Those are the bonds that the US Treasury Department sells to finance our debt and to provide us with liquid money to run our operations as a business, if you will. When the world elevates the US and says, "There's this really good risk reward equation when you invest in US treasury bonds or if you buy US stocks, which is, they're safe, they're liquid, and they're isolated via this structural framework from the chaos that often consumes the rest of the world."

That's a premium that we get. When we jeopardize that, what we're signaling to investors around the world is that we're not so stable, and there are many ways we can do that. We can not agree as two parties in Congress to extend the borrowing that we do. Every time we have to fund the government, this argument comes up. Or we could say, we're going to remove the structural guardrails that make this place seem so stable. Talking down the head of the Fed and demanding that he be replaced is sending a signal to the rest of the world that we're really not as concerned about being perceived as stable. We have this more important objective, which is to put someone in place who will act more by what the executive branch wants. Versus what the perceived mandate is. What I'm dancing around here, Dylan, without trying to get too political is the rest of the world is saying, "If you just kick Jerome Powell out of that seat, we're not so sure we want to buy your bonds or invest in your stock markets," and that's why the selling is going on today. People are removing capital flows from the US markets, and that's why the amount of interest that the US government may have to offer for different institutions to buy its bonds in the future may keep rising, as we've seen in recent weeks.

Dylan Lewis: The market is selling right now very much on the rumor of this. If this becomes a real story, it feels to me very similar to the tariffs, where this becomes another rail of volatility that investors are to have to be ready for and brace themselves to weather.

Asit Sharma: Totally. I would say, as I've been saying, I've incorporated tariffs as a feature of my investing landscape, and this would be another feature. If this becomes an increasingly politicized seat in the US government, the chairman of the Federal Reserve, then we have to understand that's going to make our future as investors prone to more volatility, and we're just going to have to plan around that or maybe choose to invest elsewhere. There's nothing that says you have to invest in US stock market.

Dylan Lewis: What is a pretty rough day for the US stock market, there are some companies that are doing OK. Netflix getting close to new all-time highs after releasing earnings last week and market continuing to digest them, continuing to see a lot of the upside there. Asit, revenue was up about 12% for the business, net income up about 24% when they were reported last week. We also had the first quarter where the company got rid of their subscriber accounts as part of their reporting, giving us a feel for this new-look company. What jumped out to you in the results?

Asit Sharma: I liked that the operating margin keeps climbing for this company. If you look at the nice little table Netflix presents every quarter with its shareholder letter, you can see that operating margin is just sequentially moving up. There's a little bit of a bounce back last quarter, but here up to almost 32%. In other words, for every revenue dollar that Netflix is bringing in, it's taking home $0.32 on that dollar before a few adjustments for debt and taxes, etc., but that's a very high operating income margin, and it shows that Netflix is hitting its sweet spot. Dylan, as a content company, one that deals in intangible assets. It's always a good business to be in. You have a business which is now at scale. It's not a young upstart anymore, but it is still growing pretty convincingly, so I really like that.

I like the free cash flow that the company is generating. Again, $2.8 billion of net cash provided by operating activity, so about $2.7 billion in free cash flow. That's not bad off of a revenue number of about $10.5 billion. The company's extremely efficient on generating cash, as well as it is on generating operating income. I'm liking those numbers, and there's a little theme to what I'm saying here, Dylan. I haven't talked about any of the other stuff that we've been talking about over the past several years for Netflix. I'm focusing on the numbers, which is what management wants investors to do. There's something else they don't want us to focus on. You're going to ask me about that.

Dylan Lewis: We, for a long time, have focused on subscriber accounts in addition to focusing on dollars. This is the first quarter where we are not getting those subscriber accounts. I do understand that we are moving into an era of this being both a subscriber-based business and an advertising-based business, but you can't convince me that that is a shareholder friendly move. I'm not a shareholder, but for my money, I would love to see as much information as possible, and it is still a driving force behind the dollars that that company reports. I feel that way, Asit, in particular because we're not getting the advertising breakout yet. They haven't told us what the advertising numbers are yet.

Asit Sharma: It's becoming opaque. I'm going to agree with you, Dylan, but I'll try to give you a counter for it. I would love to have the subscriber numbers as well, but maybe from management's perspective, they're looking at it this way: Look, all you investors, we trained you on these subscriber numbers, and it was addictive when we were a small company and growing because those numbers were always going up. They weren't always linear, but for the most part, that growth was. Now they're just really bumpy. We're a mature company now, but you guys are still so focused on the subscriber numbers. Look at all this free cash flow we're giving you. Look at all this net income. Look at all the investments we're making around the world. Why we're spending a billion bucks in Mexico for new content? We have an amazing operation in the UK. We've gone from a company that exports US content to one that makes it on the ground in places like South Korea where we know the very best shows are created.

Management wants us to focus on this business as something that's really dynamic and that can wring a lot more profit and cash flow out of its machine. They're pointing us to engagement. They're talking about things like 52 weeks worth of live WWE entertainment that folks can now access on Netflix, so they're trying to really shape how we view the company, but underneath this is implicit message that don't expect us to grow our subscriber count like we did in the past. We're going to focus on monetizing that with really great content.

Dylan Lewis: Basically, if the market won't shift the narrative, management will shift the narrative by forcing it with the disclosures.

Asit Sharma: Yeah. Maybe this thing about, "We'll only share the subscriber account when we hit big milestones," is OK, If they keep putting out numbers like they've been putting out, and Netflix stock reacted pretty well to the latest results, and even today, I think this is a defensive play because everything else is in the red today. I note the stock is up a little bit this morning.

Dylan Lewis: I saw a headline calling Netflix recession-proof today, and we've been keeping an eye on the way that different management teams early on in this earning season have been trying to manage the expectations game. For Netflix's part, they reiterated their full-year guidance. They said that there were no interruptions that they were seeing. They felt like entertainment is a very sticky place for people to be spending, that they're at a nice price point. What do you think of that recession proof label, Asit?

Asit Sharma: Yes and no. [laughs] They're recession-friendly because we love our subscription businesses, but as one analyst asked on theearnings conference call if the economy gets worse and all this tariff stuff keeps going on, won't people drop down from those premium subscriptions down to the advertising tier, which is pretty cheap and attainable? Will that actually mean for the business? Greg Peters didn't really have a great answer for that. He did say, "We have such an attractive price point at that ad-supported tier," but it begs the question if things get really bad. Maybe some folks won't even bother with an ad-supported tier. Maybe they'll just cut different subscriptions. Netflix isn't the only one that I can think of, of course, but I do think that they have some insulation against that.

They're not in a business that is going to be directly affected by tariffs from a tax perspective. That's what they're communicating by not changing the guidance. They did say in the conference call that they're always having to figure out different tax structures because they have all this local production of content around the world, and they sell everywhere. They're already constructed in a fashion and manner that they can be a little bit price reactive. I would say there is some truth to that, but I wouldn't be surprised if things really head south with the economy this year for Netflix to come out in the summer or fall and say, "Whoops, we didn't know things were going to be this bad. We have to pull that forecast back a little bit.

Dylan Lewis: They only know what they know, right?

Asit Sharma: Of course.

Dylan Lewis: Asit Sharma, you know plenty. Thanks for joining me today.

Asit Sharma: Thanks a lot, Dylan.

Dylan Lewis: Coming up on the show, what do tariffs mean for e-commerce? Up next, Anand Chokkavelu hosts Fool contributors, Dan Kaplinger and Rick Munarriz for a scoreboard episode on Shopify.

Anand Chokkavelu: Let's talk about the business first, including factors like industry and competition. A 10 is invincible, a one is hopeless. Dan's at a seven. Rick, you're at an eight.

Rick Munarriz: Shopify, obviously, an e-commerce platform for the masses, a Canadian company, global with 175 country reach. It started as Tobi Lütke and a friend wanting to sell snowboards online about 20 years ago. When he didn't see an e-commerce platform that he liked, he created his own. Other budding online entrepreneurs asked him if they could use it, and voilà, the Shopify business model was born in 2006. More than one trillion in merchandise has been sold on Shopify's platform since then. More importantly, more than half of that, gross merchandise value has actually happened in the last two years. Shopify started as a place for sole proprietors or small companies wanting an online presence, but now it's evolved through Shopify Plus for and other initiatives to cover companies of all sizes. Eight hundred and seventy-five million unique online shoppers purchased something from Shopify merchant in 2024.

It's seamless, intuitive for sellers, but naturally there's Amazon, eBay, and other e-commerce rivals that can make that small learning curve even smaller. Shopify's advantage here I see that the users own their own site. They're not competing against anyone else for attention, but they also have to generate the traffic to their sites. Shopify also has made a move offline, providing point-of-sale solutions for physical retailers and event vendors, making it a direct competitor or Block, Square platform. The Shopify model isn't perfect. Two years ago, they did unload their logistics business, but however, winners keep winning and Shopify is Canada's second largest company by market cap. Only the Royal Bank of Canada is larger, but it's easy to see why growth investors may prefer to bank on Shopify.

Dan Caplinger: Rick pretty much covered everything. I think Shopify has done a really good job of democratizing e-commerce a little bit, providing someplace where smaller companies, smaller retail businesses can go without necessarily getting totally overwhelmed by the platform. Shopify has done a good job of expanding the platform and adding services. As you say, some growing pains along the way, but overall done a really good job. For management, a 10 is Warren Buffett, a one is Homer Simpson.

Anand Chokkavelu: Dan's at a seven, and once again, Rick's at an eight.

Rick Munarriz: Lütke is still at the helm here, obviously. He's still quotable. He's still winning. Shopify is a 54 bagger since going public 10 years ago. President Harley Finkelstein has been there for 15 years, so he has also been there for the entirety of Shopify's run as a successful publicly traded life. The only reason I'm not higher than an eight it's surprising to me that half of the employees pulled by Glassdoor approve or in other ways, don't approve either way, fifty-fifty percent of Lütke as CEO. Actually, less than that, 48% of the employees would recommend working at Shopify to a friend, so I do not like.

Dan Caplinger: I give it a seven in part because I get that same feel to it. I almost wonder if this is a situation where you have a co-founder, CEO who might be happier moving into less of an executive management role. We've seen a bunch of former CEO co-founders switch over to become chief technology officer or do something else that more aligns with whatever it is that they're passionate about. I wonder if that might be the move for Shopify here, but you can't dispute the fact that Lütke puts his money where his mouth is, still has a huge stake in the company. Financial incentives totally aligned, and we're always glad to see. For financials, a 10 is a fortress, a one is yikes. Dan's at a seven, Rick's at a nine.

Rick Munarriz: Yes. A lot of growth stocks slow down as they get larger, but Shopify is actually accelerating right now. Revenue went from rising 24% in 2023 to 26% last year. It's doing even better if we zoom in. Revenue rose a better than expected 31% in its latest quarter. Its strongest quarterly growth showing in more than three years. Shopify has been generating positive free cash flow for nine consecutive quarters, and its latest quarter generated 22 cents in free cash flow on every dollar of revenue. Shopify also has a relatively clean balance sheet with a strong net cash position, and it also doesn't hurt to zoom out. Revenue at Shopify has more than tripled in the last four years and soared fivefold in the last five years. You can't spell Shopify without HOP.

Dan Caplinger: I gave it a lower number. I gave it a seven. I can't dispute the numbers that you've seen. I think that part of where I'm a little bit nervous as we tape this in early mid-March, a whole bunch of geopolitical tension that is affecting trade of goods and the extent to which a lot of Shopify transactions happen within national borders, and so you're not going to have a tariff issue, you're not going to have any trade war issue, but a decent amount does happen internationally. So the question for me is between the direct impact of tariffs on e commerce and the indirect impact potentially, if there is an economic slowdown because of it, I have to be a little bit wondering whether future growth might slow as a result of that. Especially, you've got a Canadian company and you've got a whole bunch of US participants that somehow in 2025 has turned into something that we're having to pay attention to. Rick, let's talk valuation. How well will Shopify's stock do over the next five years? How safe is it? Ten is a sure thing, one is a lottery ticket.

Rick Munarriz: I went with a 5-10 percent five-year return on the stock and a safety score of seven. Shopify, the stock has nearly tripled over the past five years, so suggesting it will only grow at a 5-10 percent annualized clip over the next five years with a long runway of double-digit revenue growth in that time may seem conservative. I just think the valuation here seems a little stretched at this point. Shopify is trading for 13 times trailing revenue, more than 60 times trailing earnings. To me, it's a bit rich, and I don't know if it's 100% justified, but I do see obviously doing well overall and making that back as growth keeps outpacing the stock in the next couple of years. Dan.

Dan Caplinger: I agree with the evaluation comment. I think I'm a little more pessimistic just on the general economics of retail and e-commerce going forward. I gave a 0-5 percent with safety score of six. I think we're going to be in the mid single digits. I don't see a 0% return, but we have seen a big rebound recently. I think that there is a real risk that we have a consumer-led recession, it might put pressure on retailers that might last longer than some of the mini-recessions that we've seen in the past. Trade tensions, trends toward deglobalization. I'm just concerned that's going to hurt the company more than a lot of people are giving credit to at this. Time for everyone's favorite topic, Rick, is there a company in Shopify space you'd like more?

Rick Munarriz: I like Shopify, obviously, but I went with Block, now a direct competitor with Square that Shopify is a bigger force in point of sale and offline sales. Block is growing a lot slower than Shopify, and revenue is decelerating. It was just less than 5% revenue growth in its latest quarter, but it's trading for 12 times earnings and just one and a half times sales and LLC growth accelerating this year, and again, in 2026. I went with Block as a value-based play on digital financing.

Dan Caplinger: I give you two companies. I think if you like e-commerce and you like the idea of an area with what could be potentially stronger economic growth, MercadoLibre, ticker MELI, gives you that Latin American exposure. I think that's a more interesting market than the North American market at this point. MercadoLibre has done a good job of giving associated services on top of e-commerce. You get payments, you get shipping, you get a whole bunch of stuff that I think helps both their customers and their merchants do things better. On the other hand, Amazon, ticker AMZN, and obvious choice in e-commerce, and you get Amazon Web Services for no extra charge. That's something that I think may appeal to a bunch of people as well.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Anand Chokkavelu, CFA has positions in Amazon, Block, MercadoLibre, Netflix, and Shopify. Asit Sharma has positions in Amazon. Dan Caplinger has positions in Amazon. Dylan Lewis has positions in MercadoLibre and Shopify. Rick Munarriz has positions in Netflix. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Block, MercadoLibre, Netflix, Shopify, and eBay. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

