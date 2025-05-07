Market Analysis: Microsoft And Competitors In Software Industry

In the ever-evolving and intensely competitive business landscape, conducting a thorough company analysis is of utmost importance for investors and industry followers. In this article, we will carry out an in-depth industry comparison, assessing Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) alongside its primary competitors in the Software industry. By meticulously examining key financial metrics, market positioning, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 33.49 10.01 11.98 8.27% $40.71 $48.15 13.27% Oracle Corp 34.67 24.76 7.56 19.27% $5.89 $9.94 6.4% ServiceNow Inc 130.97 19.70 17.58 4.66% $0.72 $2.44 18.63% Palo Alto Networks Inc 106.60 19.60 15.61 4.35% $0.41 $1.66 14.29% Fortinet Inc 47.41 55.15 13.89 43.82% $0.66 $1.35 17.31% Gen Digital Inc 25.22 7.37 4.13 7.48% $0.45 $0.79 4.01% Monday.Com Ltd 444.52 13.58 14.86 2.3% $0.07 $0.24 32.29% CommVault Systems Inc 102.52 23.38 7.82 10.11% $0.03 $0.23 23.17% Dolby Laboratories Inc 28.13 2.77 5.48 3.61% $0.14 $0.33 1.38% Qualys Inc 27.27 9.66 7.80 9.49% $0.05 $0.13 10.11% Progress Software Corp 47.82 6.05 3.35 2.51% $0.07 $0.19 28.88% Teradata Corp 18.92 15.85 1.23 19.38% $0.06 $0.24 -10.5% Rapid7 Inc 60.17 87.30 1.80 -25.97% $0.02 $0.15 5.36% Average 89.52 23.76 8.43 8.42% $0.71 $1.47 12.61%

By conducting a comprehensive analysis of Microsoft, the following trends become evident:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 33.49 is lower than the industry average by 0.37x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

With a Price to Book ratio of 10.01 , significantly falling below the industry average by 0.42x , it suggests undervaluation and the possibility of untapped growth prospects.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 11.98 , which is 1.42x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.27% is 0.15% below the industry average, suggesting potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $40.71 Billion is 57.34x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $48.15 Billion , which indicates 32.76x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 13.27% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 12.61%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When evaluating Microsoft alongside its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights arise:

Compared to its top 4 peers, Microsoft has a stronger financial position indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19 .

This suggests that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive attribute by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest that the stock is undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high PS ratio indicates that the stock may be overvalued based on revenue. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit, Microsoft shows strong performance with high profitability and revenue growth compared to industry peers.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MSFT

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Jefferies Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 DA Davidson Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for MSFT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.