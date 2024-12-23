Market Analysis: Microsoft And Competitors In Software Industry

In the fast-paced and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in comparison to its major competitors within the Software industry. By analyzing crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 36.05 11.28 12.83 8.87% $38.23 $45.49 16.04% Oracle Corp 41.48 34.52 8.78 25.66% $5.75 $9.97 8.64% ServiceNow Inc 169.98 24.24 21.66 4.81% $0.67 $2.21 22.25% Palo Alto Networks Inc 48.45 20.73 16.01 6.33% $0.45 $1.58 13.88% CrowdStrike Holdings Inc 710.37 29.18 24.22 -0.57% $0.05 $0.76 28.52% Fortinet Inc 48.84 82.03 13.12 90.26% $0.66 $1.24 13.0% Gen Digital Inc 28.13 8.18 4.56 7.92% $0.51 $0.78 3.07% Monday.Com Ltd 570.40 12.59 13.91 -1.28% $-0.02 $0.23 32.67% Dolby Laboratories Inc 28.73 2.98 5.91 2.39% $0.07 $0.27 4.9% CommVault Systems Inc 40.30 24.99 7.98 5.56% $0.02 $0.19 16.06% QXO Inc 27.07 1.39 24.66 -0.21% $-0.03 $0.01 -2.0% Qualys Inc 31.07 11.45 8.91 10.53% $0.05 $0.13 8.36% Teradata Corp 37.92 24.68 1.78 32.0% $0.08 $0.27 0.46% Progress Software Corp 35.67 6.69 4.11 6.88% $0.06 $0.15 2.11% SolarWinds Corp 65.68 1.81 3.16 0.94% $0.07 $0.18 5.5% Average 134.58 20.39 11.34 13.66% $0.6 $1.28 11.24%

By conducting a comprehensive analysis of Microsoft, the following trends become evident:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 36.05, which is 0.27x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

The current Price to Book ratio of 11.28, which is 0.55x the industry average, is substantially lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation.

The Price to Sales ratio of 12.83, which is 1.13x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.87% is 4.79% below the industry average, suggesting potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $38.23 Billion is 63.72x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $45.49 Billion is 35.54x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 16.04%, which surpasses the industry average of 11.24%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio measures the financial leverage of a company by evaluating its debt relative to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When assessing Microsoft against its top 4 peers using the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following comparisons can be made:

When comparing the debt-to-equity ratio, Microsoft is in a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

The company has a lower level of debt relative to its equity, indicating a more favorable balance between the two with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The PB ratio is also low, suggesting a possible bargain opportunity. However, the PS ratio is high, signaling rich valuation based on revenue. In terms of ROE, Microsoft shows lower profitability compared to peers. EBITDA and gross profit margins are high, reflecting strong operational performance. Additionally, Microsoft's revenue growth rate is high, indicating robust top-line expansion relative to industry peers.

