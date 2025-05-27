Market Analysis: Apple And Competitors In Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry

In the fast-paced and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in comparison to its major competitors within the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By analyzing crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 30.42 43.66 7.41 37.11% $32.25 $44.87 5.08% Super Micro Computer Inc 21.79 3.75 1.17 1.72% $0.14 $0.44 19.48% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 8.38 0.91 0.76 2.39% $1.11 $2.29 16.27% NetApp Inc 18.15 20.33 3.17 31.69% $0.45 $1.15 2.18% Pure Storage Inc 178.84 13.88 6 3.12% $0.09 $0.59 11.4% Western Digital Corp 17.18 3.38 1.13 5.86% $0.28 $0.91 30.94% Eastman Kodak Co 12.25 0.84 0.51 -1.66% $0.02 $0.05 -0.8% Turtle Beach Corp 14.93 1.84 0.61 -0.55% $0.0 $0.02 14.42% Average 38.79 6.42 1.91 6.08% $0.3 $0.78 13.41%

After thoroughly examining Apple, the following trends can be inferred:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 30.42 is lower than the industry average by 0.78x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 43.66 which exceeds the industry average by 6.8x .

The Price to Sales ratio of 7.41 , which is 3.88x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 37.11% that is 31.03% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $32.25 Billion , which is 107.5x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $44.87 Billion is 57.53x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 5.08% is significantly below the industry average of 13.41%. This suggests a potential struggle in generating increased sales volume.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining Apple in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

Compared to its top 4 peers, Apple has a moderate debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47 , indicating a balanced financial structure.

This suggests that the company maintains a reasonable level of debt while also leveraging equity financing.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest that the market values Apple's assets and sales highly. Apple's high ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit reflect strong profitability and operational efficiency. However, the low revenue growth may indicate challenges in expanding market share compared to industry peers.

