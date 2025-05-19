Market Analysis: Apple And Competitors In Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry

Amidst today's fast-paced and highly competitive business environment, it is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in comparison to its major competitors within the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By analyzing critical financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 32.91 47.24 8.02 37.11% $32.25 $44.87 5.08% Super Micro Computer Inc 25.08 4.32 1.35 1.72% $0.14 $0.44 19.48% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 8.53 0.92 0.77 2.39% $1.11 $2.29 16.27% NetApp Inc 18.62 20.85 3.26 31.69% $0.45 $1.15 2.18% Pure Storage Inc 182.45 14.16 6.12 3.12% $0.09 $0.59 11.4% Western Digital Corp 17.12 3.37 1.13 5.86% $0.28 $0.91 30.94% Eastman Kodak Co 13.52 0.93 0.56 -1.66% $0.02 $0.05 -0.8% Turtle Beach Corp 16.49 2.03 0.68 -0.55% $0.0 $0.02 14.42% Average 40.26 6.65 1.98 6.08% $0.3 $0.78 13.41%

Through an analysis of Apple, we can infer the following trends:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 32.91 , which is 0.82x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 47.24 relative to the industry average by 7.1x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The Price to Sales ratio of 8.02 , which is 4.05x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 37.11% that is 31.03% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $32.25 Billion , which is 107.5x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $44.87 Billion is 57.53x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 5.08% is significantly lower compared to the industry average of 13.41%. This indicates a potential fall in the company's sales performance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio helps evaluate the capital structure and financial leverage of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When assessing Apple against its top 4 peers using the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following comparisons can be made:

Apple is positioned in the middle in terms of the debt-to-equity ratio compared to its top 4 peers.

This suggests a balanced financial structure, where the company maintains a moderate level of debt while also relying on equity financing with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios indicate that the stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and low revenue growth suggest that Apple is performing well financially but may face challenges in revenue expansion.

