Market Analysis: Amazon.com And Competitors In Broadline Retail Industry

In the fast-paced and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in comparison to its major competitors within the Broadline Retail industry. By analyzing crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 38.76 7.94 3.60 7.34% $38.55 $37.37 10.49% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 20.23 2.39 2.51 5.01% $59.0 $117.63 7.61% PDD Holdings Inc 11.81 4.33 3.43 9.38% $29.18 $59.65 44.33% MercadoLibre Inc 58.31 25.61 5.36 15.3% $0.96 $2.75 37.42% JD.com Inc 13.69 1.95 0.43 5.22% $15.92 $45.04 5.12% Coupang Inc 312.62 11.01 1.51 3.76% $0.44 $2.49 21.4% eBay Inc 17.50 6.42 3.37 11.59% $0.95 $1.85 3.04% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 8.01 1.48 0.57 6.31% $1.47 $4.96 60.69% Dillard's Inc 11.86 3.86 1.07 11.41% $0.21 $0.63 41.38% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 20.83 4.92 3.40 6.68% $0.88 $2.03 19.29% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 30.03 3.82 2.77 2.24% $0.06 $0.21 7.79% Macy's Inc 23.79 0.97 0.17 0.66% $0.29 $2.04 -2.68% Nordstrom Inc 15.40 4.07 0.27 4.75% $0.3 $1.31 4.34% Kohl's Corp 5.38 0.35 0.08 0.58% $0.28 $1.57 -8.49% Savers Value Village Inc 47.29 3.03 0.87 -0.44% $0.04 $0.22 5.02% Groupon Inc 16.90 11.59 0.87 34.72% $0.03 $0.1 -9.48% Hour Loop Inc 36.60 9.61 0.45 7.3% $0.0 $0.02 6.6% Average 40.64 5.96 1.7 7.78% $6.88 $15.16 15.21%

By conducting an in-depth analysis of Amazon.com, we can identify the following trends:

At 38.76, the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.95x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

With a Price to Book ratio of 7.94, which is 1.33x the industry average, Amazon.com might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The Price to Sales ratio of 3.6, which is 2.12x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 7.34% that is 0.44% below the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $38.55 Billion, which is 5.6x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $37.37 Billion, which indicates 2.47x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is witnessing a substantial decline in revenue growth, with a rate of 10.49% compared to the industry average of 15.21%, which indicates a challenging sales environment.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating Amazon.com against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

Compared to its top 4 peers, Amazon.com has a stronger financial position indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

This suggests that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive attribute by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com, the PE ratio is low compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest that the market values Amazon.com's assets and sales highly. However, the low ROE and revenue growth, along with the high EBITDA and gross profit, may indicate challenges in generating returns and expanding operations efficiently within the industry sector.

