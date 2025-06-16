Market Analysis: Amazon.com And Competitors In Broadline Retail Industry

In today's rapidly evolving and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is crucial for investors and industry analysts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will undertake an in-depth industry comparison, assessing Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) alongside its primary competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. By meticulously examining crucial financial indicators, market positioning, and growth potential, we aim to provide valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 34.54 7.36 3.51 5.79% $36.48 $78.69 8.62% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 15.15 1.92 1.97 1.23% $59.0 $117.63 -15.6% PDD Holdings Inc 10.80 3.12 2.66 4.59% $16.09 $54.73 10.21% MercadoLibre Inc 58.35 24.03 5.37 10.56% $0.92 $2.77 36.97% Coupang Inc 200.71 11.67 1.66 2.53% $0.36 $2.32 11.16% JD.com Inc 7.99 1.45 0.30 4.6% $14.27 $47.85 15.78% eBay Inc 18.60 7.20 3.68 9.95% $0.77 $1.86 1.13% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 7.67 1.37 0.53 4.85% $2.45 $6.08 -4.98% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 35.22 4.06 3.02 2.78% $0.07 $0.24 13.35% Dillard's Inc 11.07 3.37 0.97 8.97% $0.26 $0.69 -1.64% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 16.12 3.66 2.23 3.98% $0.65 $1.96 18.89% Macy's Inc 5.68 0.69 0.14 0.84% $0.31 $2.0 -4.14% Savers Value Village Inc 73.50 3.86 1.10 -1.13% $0.03 $0.2 4.51% Kohl's Corp 7.45 0.24 0.06 -0.4% $0.23 $1.4 -4.41% Hour Loop Inc 123.40 7.46 0.31 11.93% $0.0 $0.01 4.68% Average 42.27 5.29 1.71 4.66% $6.82 $17.12 6.14%

Through a detailed examination of Amazon.com, we can deduce the following trends:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 34.54 is 0.82x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

With a Price to Book ratio of 7.36 , which is 1.39x the industry average, Amazon.com might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.51 , which is 2.05x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 5.79% , which is 1.13% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.48 Billion , which is 5.35x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $78.69 Billion is 4.6x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 8.62% exceeds the industry average of 6.14%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By analyzing Amazon.com in relation to its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be derived:

When considering the debt-to-equity ratio, Amazon.com exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates that the company has a favorable balance between debt and equity, with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, which can be perceived as a positive aspect by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com, the PE ratio is low compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest that the market values Amazon.com's assets and sales highly. Amazon.com's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth outperform its industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential.

