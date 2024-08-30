Market Analysis: Amazon.com And Competitors In Broadline Retail Industry

Amidst today's fast-paced and highly competitive business environment, it is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in comparison to its major competitors within the Broadline Retail industry. By analyzing critical financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 41.08 7.64 3.03 5.95% $27.87 $28.32 10.12% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 20.68 1.44 1.53 2.52% $36.56 $97.13 3.88% PDD Holdings Inc 9.91 3.64 2.86 13.54% $37.97 $63.36 85.65% MercadoLibre Inc 73.04 27.95 5.98 15.07% $0.86 $2.37 41.51% JD.com Inc 9.48 1.25 0.27 5.71% $16.3 $45.94 1.2% Coupang Inc 37.98 10.25 1.46 -1.94% $0.15 $2.14 25.44% eBay Inc 11.40 5.19 2.99 3.8% $0.47 $1.84 1.26% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 5.88 1.25 0.44 5.1% $2.32 $6.34 -3.6% Dillard's Inc 8.41 2.84 0.82 3.9% $0.15 $0.58 -3.7% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 26.49 3.34 2.43 3.05% $0.07 $0.21 10.82% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 16.15 4.03 2.63 6.39% $0.78 $1.62 26.04% Macy's Inc 23.95 1 0.19 3.53% $0.44 $2.16 1.92% Nordstrom Inc 12.71 3.81 0.24 13.68% $0.39 $1.49 16.76% Kohl's Corp 7.75 0.57 0.13 1.73% $0.35 $1.6 10.35% Savers Value Village Inc 40.78 3.59 1.03 2.38% $0.05 $0.22 1.99% D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading 110.81 8 0.77 -3.74% $0.72 $3.8 44.99% Average 27.69 5.21 1.58 4.98% $6.51 $15.39 17.63%

After examining Amazon.com, the following trends can be inferred:

At 41.08, the stock's Price to Earnings ratio significantly exceeds the industry average by 1.48x, suggesting a premium valuation relative to industry peers.

With a Price to Book ratio of 7.64, which is 1.47x the industry average, Amazon.com might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.03, surpassing the industry average by 1.92x, may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 5.95% that is 0.97% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $27.87 Billion, which is 4.28x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $28.32 Billion, which indicates 1.84x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 10.12% is significantly below the industry average of 17.63%. This suggests a potential struggle in generating increased sales volume.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio gauges the extent to which a company has financed its operations through debt relative to equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating Amazon.com against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

When comparing the debt-to-equity ratio, Amazon.com is in a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

The company has a lower level of debt relative to its equity, indicating a more favorable balance between the two with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all high compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry, indicating that the stock may be overvalued. On the other hand, Amazon.com's high ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit suggest strong profitability and operational efficiency relative to its industry peers. However, the low revenue growth rate may raise concerns about the company's future performance compared to competitors in the sector.

