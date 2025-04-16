Markel To Purchase MECO Group - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Markel, the insurance operations within Markel Group (MKL), has entered into an agreement to purchase The MECO Group Limited. MECO is an independent specialist marine managing general agent based out of London, Dubai and Shanghai. It specialises in providing marine insurance products and services to a diverse range of global marine clients, including charterers and traders, shipowners and entities engaged in maritime operations and global supply chains.

Chris Else, Chief Executive of MECO, said: "There are clear strategic and cultural similarities between the two businesses. Ensuring MECO will continue operating its brands within Markel International recognises the value of our team and provides lasting benefit to clients."

