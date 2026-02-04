Markets
MKL

Markel Group Inc. Full Year Income Retreats

February 04, 2026 — 05:02 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Markel Group Inc. (MKL) released a profit for full year that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $2.080 billion, or $169.22 per share. This compares with $2.711 billion, or $199.32 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Markel Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.304 million or $182 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.7% to $15.513 billion from $14.813 billion last year.

Markel Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.080 Bln. vs. $2.711 Bln. last year. -EPS: $169.22 vs. $199.32 last year. -Revenue: $15.513 Bln vs. $14.813 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MKL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.