Markel Group Inc. Full Year Income Retreats

(RTTNews) - Markel Group Inc. (MKL) released a profit for full year that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $2.080 billion, or $169.22 per share. This compares with $2.711 billion, or $199.32 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Markel Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.304 million or $182 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.7% to $15.513 billion from $14.813 billion last year.

Markel Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.080 Bln. vs. $2.711 Bln. last year. -EPS: $169.22 vs. $199.32 last year. -Revenue: $15.513 Bln vs. $14.813 Bln last year.

