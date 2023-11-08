Mark Your Calendar: Important Social Security Dates in 2024

Now that Social Security recipients know how much bigger their payments will be in 2024, the next order of business is to learn when those payments will arrive. The Social Security Administration recently released its 2024 payment schedule, which follows the same pattern as every year.

Social Security: Not Everyone Gets the Full 3.2% COLA Increase — Here’s Why

Discover: The Simple, Effective Way To Fortify Your Retirement Mix

Last month, the SSA announced that the 2024 cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) will be 3.2%. That will push the average retirement benefit up by $57.39 a month, based on the September 2023 average of $1,793.51.

Although next year’s COLA will represent a big decline from this year’s 8.7% adjustment, it’s still well above the 2.6% average over the past couple of decades.

The 2024 payment schedule will include the usual quirks, which mainly affect Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients. SSI beneficiaries get two payments in March, June, September and December, while no payments are deposited in January, April, July and October. One check is issued the remaining four months: February, May, August and November.

Here are the important payment dates to know for 2024:

January

Wednesday, Jan. 3 : Payees who began receiving payments before May 1997

: Payees who began receiving payments before May 1997 Wednesday, Jan. 10 : Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 1st and 10th

: Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 1st and 10th Wednesday, Jan. 17 : Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 11th and 20th

: Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 11th and 20th Wednesday, Jan. 24: Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 21st and 31st

Keep in mind: The January 2024 Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payment is mailed on Dec. 29, 2023 because Jan.1, 2024 is a holiday.

February

Thursday, Feb. 1 : Supplemental Security Income (SSI) Recipients

: Supplemental Security Income (SSI) Recipients Friday, Feb. 2: Beneficiaries who started receiving their payments before May 1997

Beneficiaries who started receiving their payments before May 1997 Wednesday, Feb. 14 : Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 1st and 10th

: Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 1st and 10th Wednesday, Feb. 21 : Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 11th and 20th

: Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 11th and 20th Wednesday, Feb. 28: Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 21st and 31st

March

Friday, March 1 : SSI recipients and recipients who began receiving their payments before May 1997

: SSI recipients and recipients who began receiving their payments before May 1997 Wednesday, March 13 : Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 1st and 10th

: Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 1st and 10th Wednesday, March 20 : Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 11th and 20th

: Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 11th and 20th Wednesday, March 27: Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 21st and 31st

April

Monday, April 1 : SSI Recipients

: SSI Recipients Wednesday, April 3 : Payees who started receiving payments before May 1997

: Payees who started receiving payments before May 1997 Wednesday, April 10 : Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 1st and 10th

: Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 1st and 10th Wednesday, April 17 : Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 11th and 20th

: Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 11th and 20th Wednesday, April 24: Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 21st and 31st

May

Wednesday, May 1 : SSI Recipients

: SSI Recipients Friday, May 3 : Payees who started receiving their payments before May 1997

: Payees who started receiving their payments before May 1997 Wednesday, May 8 : Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 1st and 10th

: Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 1st and 10th Wednesday, May 15 : Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 11th and 20th

: Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 11th and 20th Wednesday, May 22 : Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 21st and 31st

: Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 21st and 31st Friday, May 31: SSI Recipients

June

Monday, June 3 : Payees who began receiving their payments before May 1997

: Payees who began receiving their payments before May 1997 Wednesday, June 12 : Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 1st and 10th

: Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 1st and 10th Tuesday, June 18 : Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 11th and 20th (sent on Tuesday because June 19 is the Juneteenth Day holiday)

: Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 11th and 20th (sent on Tuesday because June 19 is the Juneteenth Day holiday) Wednesday, June 26: Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 21st and 31st

July

Monday, July 1 : SSI Recipients

: SSI Recipients Wednesday, July 3 : Payees who started receiving payments before May 1997

: Payees who started receiving payments before May 1997 Wednesday, July 10 : Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 1st and 10th

: Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 1st and 10th Wednesday, July 17 : Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 11th and 20th

: Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 11th and 20th Wednesday, July 24: Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 21st and 31st

August

Thursday, Aug. 1 : SSI Recipients

: SSI Recipients Friday, Aug. 2 : Payees who began receiving their payments before May 1997

: Payees who began receiving their payments before May 1997 Wednesday, Aug. 14 : Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 1st and 10th

: Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 1st and 10th Wednesday, Aug. 21 : Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 11th and 20th

: Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 11th and 20th Wednesday, Aug. 28 : Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 21st and 31st

: Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 21st and 31st Friday, Aug. 30: SSI Recipients

September

Tuesday, Sept. 3 : Payees who began receiving their payments before May 1997

: Payees who began receiving their payments before May 1997 Wednesday, Sept. 11 : Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 1st and 10th

: Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 1st and 10th Wednesday, Sept. 18 : Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 11th and 20th

: Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 11th and 20th Wednesday, Sept. 25: Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 21st and 31st

October

Tuesday, Oct. 1 : SSI Recipients

: SSI Recipients Thursday, Oct. 3 : Payees who started receiving their payments before May 1997

: Payees who started receiving their payments before May 1997 Wednesday, Oct. 9 : Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 1st and 10th

: Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 1st and 10th Wednesday, Oct. 16 : Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 11th and 20th

: Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 11th and 20th Wednesday, Oct. 23: Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 21st and 31st

November

Friday, Nov. 1 : SSI recipients and recipients who began receiving their payments before May 1997

: SSI recipients and recipients who began receiving their payments before May 1997 Wednesday, Nov. 13 : Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 1st and 10th

: Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 1st and 10th Wednesday, Nov. 20 : Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 11th and 20th

: Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 11th and 20th Wednesday, Nov. 27 : Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 21st and 31st

: Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 21st and 31st Friday, Nov. 29: SSI Recipients

December

Tuesday, Dec. 3 : Payees who began receiving their payments before May 1997

: Payees who began receiving their payments before May 1997 Wednesday, Dec 11 : Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 1st and 10th

: Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 1st and 10th Wednesday, Dec. 18 : Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 11th and 20th

: Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 11th and 20th Tuesday, Dec. 24 : Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 21st and 31st (sent on Tuesday because the 25th is a holiday)

: Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 21st and 31st (sent on Tuesday because the 25th is a holiday) Tuesday, Dec. 31: SSI Recipients

Keep in mind that Social Security payments are sent via direct deposit to beneficiaries who have provided a bank account to SSA. For those who have not set up direct deposit, payments are sent through the postal mail, which means they might arrive later.

Social Security Update: There’s a New Cut-Off for Earnings — What It Means For Your Retirement

If you don’t receive your payment by the expected date, allow an additional three days before contacting the SSA.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Mark Your Calendar: Important Social Security Dates in 2024

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.