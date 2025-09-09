A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. Q4 Profit Retreats

(RTTNews) - A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (AMRK) announced earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $10.32 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $30.94 million, or $1.29 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.5% to $2.512 billion from $2.524 billion last year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $10.32 Mln. vs. $30.94 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.41 vs. $1.29 last year. -Revenue: $2.512 Bln vs. $2.524 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.