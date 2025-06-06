Mark Cuban’s Advice for Gen Z on How To Succeed: Learn AI or Get Left Behind

Mark Cuban doesn’t beat around the bush, especially when it comes to business and tech. During an interaction at the SXSW festival in Texas, Cuban said that if Gen Z wants to succeed in the future, they should spend every waking minute learning about artificial intelligence (AI).

That sounds pretty extreme, but he’s got a point. AI is no longer a far-off concept. It’s here, and it’s already changing the way we live, work, shop, create, and build wealth.

But why is Cuban so adamant about Gen Z diving into AI? And what does that actually mean for young people trying to figure out their careers or start a business in the next few years?

AI Isn’t Just for Tech Nerds — Everyone Should Learn It

When people think about artificial intelligence, they often picture complicated algorithms that only data scientists can understand. But Cuban is encouraging Gen Z to look at AI as a foundational tool for business and creativity.

He believes that understanding how to use AI will give you a massive competitive edge, no matter what career you’re in.

“I don’t care how big you are or how small you are, you have to learn about AI,” he said at a 2023 Detroit policy conference.

Even if you don’t plan to become an AI engineer, learning how tools like ChatGPT, Midjourney or AI-powered analytics platforms work can help you automate, scale and innovate faster than your competitors.

The Future of Business Is AI-First

AI is already reshaping every major industry. According to PwC’s Global Artificial Intelligence Study, AI could contribute up to $15.7 trillion to the global economy in 2030, more than the current output of China and India.

For businesses, leveraging AI means faster decision-making and cost savings. And for individuals, understanding AI could mean access to better-paying jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities.

Think about how much time a content creator can save using AI tools to write captions or edit scripts. Or how a solo business owner can use AI to build a marketing plan and automate sales emails. That kind of leverage is unprecedented.

“If you’re just getting started [with AI] today, just by going in there and learning it, your mind is just going to go nuts,” Cuban said at the SXSW conference. “As an entrepreneur, you’ll find a million different ways you can leverage this to either do something that’s more competitive yourself or to sell it to other companies.”

How To Start Learning AI

If you have no idea how AI works, don’t worry. Here’s how to familiarize yourself with it and use it in your everyday life or business:

Play around with tools like ChatGPT or Claude. Ask them questions. Test prompts. See what they can and can’t do.

Ask them questions. Test prompts. See what they can and can’t do. Watch YouTube tutorials on AI use cases in your field. There’s a massive difference between knowing AI exists and seeing how people in your niche are using it to save time or make more money.

There’s a massive difference between knowing AI exists and seeing how people in your niche are using it to save time or make more money. Follow creators and entrepreneurs who are building in public with AI. People like Rowan Cheung (The Rundown AI), Justin Welsh, and Rachel Woods (The AI Exchange) are great at breaking down real-world applications of AI in a non-techy way.

People like Rowan Cheung (The Rundown AI), Justin Welsh, and Rachel Woods (The AI Exchange) are great at breaking down real-world applications of AI in a non-techy way. Take online courses on AI. Platforms like Coursera, Udemy or LinkedIn Learning can teach you how to use AI tools for marketing, productivity, content creation, etc.

Platforms like Coursera, Udemy or LinkedIn Learning can teach you how to use AI tools for marketing, productivity, content creation, etc. Subscribe to AI newsletters. Check out popular AI newsletters like AI Breakfast, Ben’s Bites and The Neuron.

Learn AI If You Don’t Want To Get Left Behind

Gen Z is entering a workforce that’s changing faster than any other generation before. New tools, new platforms and new rules are popping up almost daily. If you stay curious, adaptable and open to learning, you’ll already be ahead of most people. But if you keep resisting change, you’ll have a much harder time keeping up in the future.

So if you’re still figuring out what you want to do with your life, take Cuban’s advice and start getting familiar with AI. You don’t have to literally spend every waking minute learning it. Just set aside 30 minutes here and there (maybe on the weekend, as well) to mess around with AI tools. Over time, you may be able to use AI to simplify your work or unlock new income streams.

