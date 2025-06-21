Mark Cuban Says AI Is the Future of ‘Everything’ — Here’s How You Can Use It To Be Successful

When billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban talks about the future, it’s smart to pay attention. And right now, he’s focused on one thing: artificial intelligence (AI). In a May 2025 interview with New York Magazine, Cuban said AI is about to change everything, not just for scientists or engineers, but for anyone willing to learn how to use it.

According to Cuban, the playing field is being leveled in real time. AI is no longer just a tool for tech elites; it’s a gateway to knowledge, business, and opportunity for everyday people.

Here’s how you can use AI to become successful.

Be Smart Using AI

“People are going to have to be smarter on how to use AI,” Cuban told New York Magazine. “But if you can use AI, you can be as smart as the smartest scientist on everything that’s been published and made publicly available. And that allows everybody to compete.”

In other words, you don’t need a Ph.D. to understand complex topics, you just need to know how to interact with the right tools. Cuban even used AI to help interpret his heart test results, proving how powerful it can be when applied to real-life situations.

For Cuban, this isn’t hype. It’s a call to action: those who learn how to use AI effectively will gain an edge, no matter what industry they’re in.

Why AI Matters

Cuban’s message is simple but powerful: AI is the great equalizer.

For decades, access to top-tier education or expert advice depended on where you lived, how much money you had, or who you knew. That’s no longer true. Whether you want to launch a business, study health science, or decode legal documents, AI tools now put that power in your hands.

The U.S. Department of Education recently echoed this vision in its 2023 report, “Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Teaching and Learning,” stating that AI can “increase disparities or shrink them” in education, especially in underserved communities. It’s not just tech leaders who believe in the potential; government researchers are beginning to see it as a tool for closing opportunity gaps.

You don’t have to know everything, but you do need to know how to ask the right questions. That’s the new skill that matters most.

How You Can Use AI To Get Ahead

Mark Cuban’s message is clear: if you can learn to use AI, you can unlock knowledge, insights, and opportunities that were once out of reach.

Here are three practical ways to take that mindset and put it into action with no tech background required.

Learn Prompt Engineering

Prompt engineering — the skill of crafting effective inputs for AI models — is increasingly recognized as vital. Major corporations like JPMorgan Chase have begun training all new hires in prompt engineering to enhance productivity and reduce repetitive tasks. Additionally, the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025 highlights AI and big data as the fastest-growing skills, underscoring the importance of technological literacy in the evolving job market.

Use AI To Launch a Project or Business

AI tools are democratizing entrepreneurship by lowering barriers to entry. According to a 2024 Salesforce survey, 91% of small and medium businesses (SMBs) that have adopted AI report that it boosts their revenue.

Upskill Without Paying Thousands

AI serves as a cost-effective personal tutor, offering access to quality education and skill development. A 2023 McKinsey report suggests that generative AI could substantially increase labor productivity, but this will require investments to support workers as they shift work activities or change jobs. Programs like IBM SkillsBuild and LinkedIn Learning are offering free or low-cost AI-based learning paths, especially valuable for people looking to switch careers or deepen their knowledge without paying for expensive degrees.

Final Takeaway

Mark Cuban sees AI as the biggest equalizer of our time. Success won’t go to the people with the most credentials; it’ll go to the people who learn how to use AI effectively.

You don’t need to know everything anymore. You just need to know how to ask.

