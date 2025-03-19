Mark Cuban: How To Use AI To Grow Your Income

Mark Cuban has provided advice to business owners and professionals for many years and a Bluesky post of his outlined how you can use artificial intelligence (AI) to make more money.

Cuban shared how you can use AI models like ChatGPT, Gemini and Grok to easily learn new skills and grow your income.

Ask the Right Questions

Cuban’s Bluesky post focuses on asking the right questions. He said you can outperform most people at your job, even if you’re starting with no education if you ask large language models the right questions.

“[It] just takes a smartphone, curiosity to experiment and a mindset to learn,” Cuban explained.

Asking a bunch of questions each day can help you learn new information quickly. However, not everyone uses AI tools effectively. Knowing how to use AI models can help you in your career, but you have to learn how they work and the optimal way to use them.

Push AI Beyond Generic Advice

Kaveh Vahdat is the founder and CEO of RiseAngle, a leading generative AI-powered game and video generation company. He is also the founder and president of RiseOpp, a leading fractional CMO services company that uses AI to improve clients’ marketing results.

Vahdat said people should ditch generic questions like “how to make money” and go deeper.

“The best way to grow your income with AI isn’t just by asking how to make money. It is by knowing how to push AI beyond generic advice. You can ask AI for money-making ideas, but that is just the start. You need to keep pressing it for details, fact-check its responses, push it to browse for fresh insights and fill in the blind spots it misses. The more specific and strategic your questions, the better your results,” Vahdat said.

“One of the biggest advantages of AI is fast education,” he added. “You can ask it to brainstorm ideas, refine business strategies or even generate code for a tool you want to build.”

Don’t Rely on AI

While artificial intelligence is a great resource, you can’t rely on it to grow your income. AI is a tool, just like pliers and wrenches. Pliers and wrenches are useless if you don’t know how to use them and the same rule applies to AI.

“The catch is that AI is only as good as the person using it. If you just take surface-level answers, you are not using AI effectively,” Vahdat said. “The key is to learn how to ask better questions, provide clearer instructions and experiment with prompting techniques.”

You have to learn new things and advance your career outside of AI. You can ask ChatGPT how to do better networking, but experience with networking is the best way to improve that skill.

Use AI for Help With Some Manual Tasks

Artificial intelligence isn’t only great for learning new things. You can also use it to perform basic tasks and get a head start on projects. Vahdat explained some of the things you can do with artificial intelligence that can save time and allow you to focus on priorities.

“It helps you go from an idea to execution much faster,” Vahdat said. “You can also use it to find the easiest ways to implement different ideas, whether it is automating tasks, learning a new skill or optimizing workflows in your career.”

