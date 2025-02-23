Mark Cuban: Here’s Why You Don’t Need a ‘Perfect’ Job

Post graduation, many young people may have a romanticized view of finding their “dream job” straight out of college. While it’s always amazing to have a job that not only pays the bills but that you love, billionaire entrepreneur and Shark Tank star Mark Cuban says that you “don’t need a perfect job.”

In a December post on the social media platform Bluesky, Cuban explained more.

“I tell every kid that asks, that you paid money to learn,” Cuban said. “Now it’s time to get paid to learn. You don’t need a perfect job. You need to be the best as you can at your job.”

He went on to say that people like to do jobs they’re good at, but everyone is always a “free agent.”

It’s clear that young adults are taking his advice seriously, leading the charge and shaping the modern workforce.

Younger Generations And Workplace Change

Younger generations comprise of the majority share of the workforce, and this trend is expected to continue through the end of the decade. According to the World Economic Forum, by 2034, 80% of the workforce in advanced economies will comprise of Millennials, Gen Z and the first Gen Alphas to become adults.

Gen Z in particular is driving workplace change through their shared values. These include embracing the side hustle, fostering community, believing in access over ownership, maintaining a global mindset and valuing authenticity.

This generation also learns new technologies fast and tends to draw on large amounts of information and data in a way that was unthinkable to prior generations.

Job Skills To Focus On

CNBC highlighted that it’s crucial for candidates to focus on developing soft skills such as curiosity and an eagerness to learn, according to CEOs from Kickstarter’s Everette Taylor and Amazon’s Andy Jassy.

However, while it’s always smart to keep your eye on new job opportunities that might provide a higher salary and career advancement, the way you interpret being a “free agent” might be problematic.

For example, if you always have one foot out the door, you may struggle to perform well at your current job and grow relationships. However, if it’s been years since you’ve been promoted at your current job, you haven’t received more than an annual cost of living adjustment or you don’t feel like you have any more room to grow at your current organization, making the decision to move on to new opportunities might be the smarter choice.

