Mark Cuban: 2 Things Your Kids Should Do To Set Themselves Up for Success

Mark Cuban, renowned business mogul, recently shared some advice on BlueSky for today’s 12-year-olds.

“When I talk to kids today, and they ask me what I would do if I were 12 today, my answer is always the same: Read books and learn how to use AI in every way, shape and form you can,” he wrote on the social media platform.

Trending Now: I’m a Financial Advisor — 10 Most Awesome Things You Can Do for Your Finances in 2025

Try This: 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

GOBankingRates broke down his comments and how they can set children up for financial success.

Correlations Between Reading, Wealth and Mental Health

While owning and investing in multiple businesses, Cuban still finds time to read for four to five hours a day, according to CNBC Make It.

“I agree with Mark Cuban’s recommendation that we all become voracious readers,” said Hayley Spira-Bauer, chief academic officer at FullmindLearning.com and host of the Learning Can’t Wait podcast. “[R]eading widens so many doors in young minds, allowing them the ability to broaden their perspectives, which automatically creates curiosity and innovation.”

A University of Cambridge study found that children who began reading for pleasure at a young age scored better on cognitive tests and had better mental health in adolescence.

Read Next: 10 Genius Things Warren Buffett Says To Do With Your Money

There may also be a link between reading and financial well-being for adults. A survey by SuperSummary revealed that self-reported “readers” brought in an average of $5,000 more per year compared to non-readers, and had an average of $4,000 in savings compared to $500.

Can’t find time to get immersed in a good book? That’s okay, too.

“Learning from books can help anyone but it doesn’t have to be in ‘text’ format,” said Miran Antamian, founder and CEO of BookWatch, a company that creates animated book summaries. “Most of the kids nowadays are learning through video because they are immersed in TikTok and YouTube.”

AI as a Resource

If the goal is gathering knowledge, AI can also be a good source, according to Cuban.

“It is a living library that gives you responses and can help no matter who you are or where you live,” he wrote in his BlueSky post.

“In our fast-evolving world, AI literacy is not optional — it’s vital,” Spira-Bauer said. Once her students started using AI to summarize research for reports, she said, they were able to spend “more time engaging in critical thinking and higher-level analysis.”

Spira-Bauer added a third piece of advice to Cuban’s tips: “Be adaptable,” she said. “Success… is all about pivoting fast, embracing change and learning on the job.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Mark Cuban: 2 Things Your Kids Should Do To Set Themselves Up for Success

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.