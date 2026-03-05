Markets

Maris-Tech Stock Rises 16% Over First Substantial Production Order From New Customer

March 05, 2026 — 09:57 am EST

(RTTNews) - Shares of Maris-Tech Ltd. (MTEK) are moving up about 16 percent on Thursday morning trading following the announcement that it has received its first substantial production order from a new customer on February 19, 2026.

The company's stock is currently trading at $2.12, up 16.48 percent, over the previous close of $1.83 on the Nasdaq. It has traded between $1.03 and $4.27 in the past one year.

The production order reflects the customer's move from evaluation to operational deployment, which the company believes demonstrates the maturity, integration readiness, and field performance of Maris-Tech's Jupiter Drones edge video processing platform.

