Maris-Tech Ltd. Showcases AI-Powered Diamond Platform for Armored Vehicles at GVSETS 2025

Maris-Tech showcases AI-driven threat detection platform Diamond for armored vehicles at GVSETS 2025 in Michigan.

Maris-Tech Ltd., a leader in AI-based edge computing technology, will showcase its advanced Diamond platform for armored fighting vehicles at the Ground Vehicle Systems Engineering and Technology Symposium (GVSETS) in Michigan from August 12-14, 2025. This AI-powered platform enhances situational awareness by providing real-time detection and classification of threats, thereby improving vehicle survivability in various combat environments. Maris-Tech's participation underscores its commitment to the U.S. defense market and positions Diamond as a cutting-edge solution for integrating AI in battlefield operations. Attendees can schedule live demonstrations of the Diamond platform at Booth #1007.

Maris-Tech is showcasing its new AI-powered Diamond platform at a prominent defense industry event, positioning itself as a leader in advanced situational awareness solutions.

The Diamond platform enhances vehicle survivability by enabling real-time detection, tracking, and classification of threats, potentially appealing to military customers.

Participation in GVSETS demonstrates Maris-Tech's commitment to the U.S. defense market and its strategic focus on innovation in edge computing technology.

Dependence on forward-looking statements may lead to investor skepticism, as the company admits that actual results could differ materially.

Potential challenges in successfully marketing products in the U.S. defense market could limit growth opportunities.

Risks related to competition and regulatory compliance could impact product acceptance and market performance.

What is the Diamond platform showcased by Maris-Tech?

The Diamond platform is an AI-powered situational awareness tool for armored vehicles, enabling real-time threat detection and response.

When and where will Maris-Tech exhibit its technologies?

Maris-Tech will showcase its technologies at the GVSETS symposium on August 12–14, 2025, at Booth #1007 in Michigan, U.S.A.

How does the Diamond platform enhance vehicle survivability?

It enhances survivability by providing real-time detection, tracking, and classification of airborne and ground threats in various environments.

What industries does Maris-Tech serve?

Maris-Tech serves defense, aerospace, homeland security, intelligence gathering, and communication sectors with advanced video and AI solutions.

Who can schedule a demo of the Diamond platform?

Anyone interested can schedule a live demo with the Maris-Tech team during the GVSETS event.

Rehovot, Israel, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maris-Tech Ltd. (Nasdaq: MTEK, MTEKW) (“Maris-Tech” or the “Company”), a global leader in video and artificial intelligence (“AI”)- based edge computing technology, today announced its participation in the Ground Vehicle Systems Engineering and Technology Symposium (“GVSETS”) to be held August 12–14, 2025 in Michigan, U.S.A, at the Suburban Collection Showplace.





The Maris-Tech team will be present at Booth #1007, showcasing Diamond, its AI-powered situational awareness and airborne threat response platform specifically designed for armored fighting vehicles (“AFVs”) operating in complex and high-risk environments.





The Diamond platform enables real-time detection, tracking, and classification of ground and airborne threats, enhancing vehicle survivability in both urban combat and open terrain. The platform offers seamless integration with both legacy and next-gen armored systems.





“Our participation in the GVSETS highlights our commitment to providing the U.S. defense market with next-generation situational awareness solutions,” said Israel Bar, Chief Executive Officer of Maris-Tech. “We believe that Diamond represents the next step forward in tactical edge intelligence – bringing AI-powered threat detection and decision-making directly into the battlefield environment.”





About Maris-Tech Ltd.







Maris-Tech is a global leader in video and AI-based edge computing technology, pioneering intelligent video transmission solutions that conquer complex encoding-decoding challenges. Our miniature, lightweight, and low-power products deliver high-performance capabilities, including raw data processing, seamless transfer, advanced image processing, and AI-driven analytics. Founded by Israeli technology sector veterans, Maris-Tech serves leading manufacturers worldwide in defense, aerospace, Intelligence gathering, homeland security (HLS), and communication industries. We’re pushing the boundaries of video transmission and edge computing, driving innovation in mission-critical applications across commercial and defense sectors.





Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect”,” “may”, “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or other comparable terms. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it is discussing the Company’s presentation and demonstration of its new AI-based platform, the Diamond, at the GVSETS, benefits of the Company’s products, including real-time detection, tracking, and classification of ground and airborne threats, enhancing vehicle survivability in both urban combat and open terrain and seamless integration with both legacy and next-gen armored systems, and that the Diamond platform represents the next step forward in tactical edge intelligence bringing AI-powered threat detection and decision-making directly into the battlefield environment. The Company’s actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: its ability to successfully market its products and services, including in the United States; the acceptance of its products and services by customers; its continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for its products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other security and telecom products and services; the effects of changes in the cybersecurity and telecom markets; its ability to successfully develop new products and services; its success establishing and maintaining collaborative, strategic alliance agreements, licensing and supplier arrangements; its ability to comply with applicable regulations; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on March 28, 2025, and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.







Investor Relations:







Nir Bussy, CFO





Tel: +972-72-2424022







Nir@maris-tech.com





