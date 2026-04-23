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MarineMax Slips To Net Loss In Q2

April 23, 2026 — 07:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Recreational boat and yacht retailer MarineMax Inc. (HZO) reported Thursday a net loss attributable to MarineMax for the second quarter of $2.60 million or $0.12 per share, compared to net income of $3.30 million or $0.14 per share in the prior-year quarter. Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $0.04 per share, compared to $0.24 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues for the quarter declined to $527.41 million from $631.52 million in the same quarter last year. Same-store sales decreased 15 percent. For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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