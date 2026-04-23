MarineMax Slips To Net Loss In Q2

(RTTNews) - Recreational boat and yacht retailer MarineMax Inc. (HZO) reported Thursday a net loss attributable to MarineMax for the second quarter of $2.60 million or $0.12 per share, compared to net income of $3.30 million or $0.14 per share in the prior-year quarter. Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $0.04 per share, compared to $0.24 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues for the quarter declined to $527.41 million from $631.52 million in the same quarter last year. Same-store sales decreased 15 percent. For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

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