MarineMax Reaffirms FY26 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, recreational boat and yacht retailer MarineMax Inc. (HZO) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2026, based on current business conditions, retail marine industry trends, and other relevant factors.

For fiscal 2026, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in a range of $0.40 to $0.95 per share.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.