Marine Products Corp Announces Drop In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Marine Products Corp (MPX) reported a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $4.16 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $5.59 million, or $0.14 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.7% to $67.70 million from $69.55 million last year.

Marine Products Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

