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Marex Prices Public Offering Of $500 Mln Of Senior Notes

April 17, 2026 — 09:22 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Marex Group plc (MRX) has priced its public offering of $500 million of its 5.68 percent Senior Notes the financial services platform announced on Friday

The notes will be issued at 100 percent of principal as senior unsecured obligations of the company.

Marex intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for working capital, for other general corporate purposes, the company said in a statement.

The offering is set to close on or about April 21.

On the Nasdaq, shares of Marex were gaining 1.05 percent in pre market activity at $52.00, after closing Thursday's regular trading 1.10 percent lower at $51.46

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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