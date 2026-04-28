Marex Group PLC (MRX) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Marex Group PLC (MRX)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 22.1% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $53.99 in the previous session. Marex Group PLC has gained 38.5% since the start of the year compared to the -0.6% move for the Zacks Finance sector and the -8% return for the Zacks Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on March 3, 2026, Marex Group PLC reported EPS of $1.13 versus consensus estimate of $1.02.

For the current fiscal year, Marex Group PLC is expected to post earnings of $4.89 per share on $2.33 in revenues. This represents a 22.56% change in EPS on a 14.99% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $5.59 per share on $2.51 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 14.31% and 7.71%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Marex Group PLC may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Marex Group PLC has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and D, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 10.9X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 12.2X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 11.4X versus its peer group's average of 9.4X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Marex Group PLC currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to a solid earnings estimate revision trend.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Marex Group PLC meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though Marex Group PLC shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

How Does MRX Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of MRX have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR). PIPR has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of C.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Piper Sandler Companies beat our consensus estimate by 45.76%, and for the current fiscal year, PIPR is expected to post earnings of $4.68 per share on revenue of $1.97 billion.

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies have gained 18.7% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 18.82X and a P/CF of 16.8X.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is in the top 27% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for MRX and PIPR, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.