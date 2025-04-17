Marex Group Announces Pricing Of Public Offering

(RTTNews) - Marex Group plc (MRX) announced the pricing of the public offering of 10,283,802 ordinary shares by certain selling shareholders at $35.50 per share. The Selling Shareholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,542,570 ordinary shares.

Marex said it is not selling any ordinary shares in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from any sale of shares by the Selling Shareholders. The offering is expected to close on April 17, 2025. The company noted that the offering is being made only by means of a prospectus.

