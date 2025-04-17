Markets
MRX

Marex Group Announces Pricing Of Public Offering

April 17, 2025 — 06:00 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Marex Group plc (MRX) announced the pricing of the public offering of 10,283,802 ordinary shares by certain selling shareholders at $35.50 per share. The Selling Shareholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,542,570 ordinary shares.

Marex said it is not selling any ordinary shares in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from any sale of shares by the Selling Shareholders. The offering is expected to close on April 17, 2025. The company noted that the offering is being made only by means of a prospectus.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MRX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.