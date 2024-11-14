Mare Group Achieves Strong Growth in 2024

Mare Engineering Group SpA (IT:MARE) has released an update.

Mare Engineering Group SpA has reported impressive double-digit growth for the first nine months of 2024, with production value rising to €29.8 million and EBITDA increasing by 23% to €7.4 million. The company attributes its success to strategic sales and product development, along with a stronger presence in key markets like aerospace and defense. Mare Group’s net financial position has also improved, showcasing its robust cash generation capabilities.

