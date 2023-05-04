News & Insights

Markets
MCS

Marcus Reports Narrower Net Loss In Q1

May 04, 2023 — 08:47 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Marcus Corp. (MCS) Thursday reported a narrower net loss for the first quarter compared to the prior year's loss. While revenue for the quarter recorded growth.

The quarterly net loss was $9.47 million or $0.31 per share compared to $14.90 million or $0.48 per share in the prior year.

On average, 2 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report loss of $0.19 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $152.28 million from $132.24 million in the previous year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MCS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.