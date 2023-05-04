Marcus Reports Narrower Net Loss In Q1

(RTTNews) - Marcus Corp. (MCS) Thursday reported a narrower net loss for the first quarter compared to the prior year's loss. While revenue for the quarter recorded growth.

The quarterly net loss was $9.47 million or $0.31 per share compared to $14.90 million or $0.48 per share in the prior year.

On average, 2 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report loss of $0.19 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $152.28 million from $132.24 million in the previous year.

