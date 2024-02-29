Marcus Q4 Net Loss Sharply Narrows

(RTTNews) - Marcus Corp. (MCS) reported on Thursday that net loss attributable to the company for the fourth quarter sharply narrowed to $1.44 million or $0.05 per share from $9.32 million or $0.30 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Total revenues for the quarter edged down 0.9 percent to $161.53 million from $162.95 million in the same quarter last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.17 per share on revenues of $154.50 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

