Marcus Posts Narrower Loss In Q1

(RTTNews) - Marcus (MCS) reported a net loss of $15.4 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to net loss of $16.8 million, a year ago. Net loss per common share was $0.51, compared to net loss per common share of $0.54. Adjusted EBITDA was $2.6 million, an increase from an adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.3 million, last year.

Total revenues for the first quarter were $154.4 million, a 3.8% increase from total revenues of $148.8 million, last year. Total Theatre revenues were $92.9 million, a 6.4% increase.

At last close, Marcus shares were trading at $18.98, down 1.30%.

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