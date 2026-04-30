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Marcus Posts Narrower Loss In Q1

April 30, 2026 — 08:12 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Marcus (MCS) reported a net loss of $15.4 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to net loss of $16.8 million, a year ago. Net loss per common share was $0.51, compared to net loss per common share of $0.54. Adjusted EBITDA was $2.6 million, an increase from an adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.3 million, last year.

Total revenues for the first quarter were $154.4 million, a 3.8% increase from total revenues of $148.8 million, last year. Total Theatre revenues were $92.9 million, a 6.4% increase.

At last close, Marcus shares were trading at $18.98, down 1.30%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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