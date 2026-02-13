Marcus & Millichap Inc. Q4 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Marcus & Millichap Inc. (MMI) reported a profit for fourth quarter of $13.31 million

The company's earnings totaled $13.31 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $8,55 million, or $0.22 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.6% to $243.95 million from $240.08 million last year.

Marcus & Millichap Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

