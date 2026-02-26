Marcus Corp. Q4 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Marcus Corp. (MCS) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $5.96 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $0.986 million, or $0.03 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.8% to $193.50 million from $188.31 million last year.

Marcus Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.96 Mln. vs. $0.986 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.19 vs. $0.03 last year. -Revenue: $193.50 Mln vs. $188.31 Mln last year.

